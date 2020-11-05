Last updated: 04:57 PM ET, Thu November 05 2020

Havana Airport in Cuba Could Open November 10

Havana’s José Martí International Airport could be open in the next few days, reports suggest.

The website cubadebate.cu says the move was announced by the Prime Minister of Cuba, Manuel Marrero, during a meeting with German tour operators.

CAPA, the Centre for Aviation, reports the Havana airport will reopen Tuesday, November 10.

Marrero said opening the Havana airport, the only major airport on the island that’s not now open, would send a message of great confidence about security on the island.

The Minister of Transport, Eduardo Rodríguez, said in a TV appearance that the Havana Airport is in compliance with all health and safety standards related to COVID-19.

The cubadebate website said all visitors to Cuba receive a free COVID-19 test, thus providing added security for tourists.

Air Transat this week began flights to Holguin from both Toronto and Montreal.

