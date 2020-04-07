Last updated: 11:27 AM ET, Tue April 07 2020

Grenada Tourism Authority Launches #GrenadaDreaming

Destination & Tourism Jim Byers April 07, 2020

Aerial of a beach in Grenada
Aerial of a beach in Grenada (Photo via Grenada Tourism Authority)

The following letter was issued on Tuesday by the Grenada Tourism Authority.

Dear Valued Stakeholders,

Trending Now
Coronavirus Outbreak
Coronaviruses are a large family of viruses that are common in many different species of animals, including camels, cattle, cats, and bats.
TravelPulse Canada Editor in Chief John Kirk and Wendy Paradis from ACTA

ACTA Pushes Government Benefit Changes and $3 Billion for Agents

Travel Agent
Travel agent thank you video

Thank You Video From the Industry to Agents

Travel Agent
ACTA Wendy Paradis

ACTA President Wendy Paradis On TravelPulse Canada's FB...

Features & Advice
Air Canada Vacations

Updated Info From ACV on Chargebacks, Commission Payouts and...

Tour Operator

The entire Ministry of Tourism and Civil Aviation and Grenada Tourism Authority (GTA) team hope you are all safe and keeping healthy during this global COVID-19 pandemic.

We want to thank you for your ongoing support for the GTA as we pull together to deal with this rapidly evolving situation, affecting us here in Grenada, Carriacou and Petite Martinique and in all the countries from which visitors come to our shores. In recent weeks the global GTA team has been collaborating proactively to keep our destination ‘Top of Mind’ with the world audience, and moving forward we seek your support as we springboard our strategic plans.

Our initial Social Media Strategy has been to share messages of empathy globally, expressing that we are ‘all in this together’ and to ‘stay safe’. Our social media platforms and e-mail signatures have been updated with a Stay Safe creative and a ‘we look forward to welcoming you back soon’ message.

From a public relations perspective, we have been sharing good news stories on the destination. Our amazing local distillery companies’ moves to produce hand sanitizers have been shared with all major media groups in the US, Canada and UK and already the Miami Herald has published a story on it. Additional positive news stories are what we need now, so if you know of something suitable, please share it with us.

Today ... we will start a positive digital campaign called #GrenadaDreaming and we ask you to support us all by promoting the hashtag on your own platforms. The essence of the campaign is to share evocative images of the destination to inspire consumers to visit Grenada in the future: to ‘dream today and travel tomorrow’. We have so much amazing content to share on our food, drinks, culture, music, nature, community, sustainability etc. that the world needs right now.

Please share our new #GrenadaDreaming video https://youtu.be/EOxJQA-lHxs with your contacts around the world. We are all in this together and together we will bounce back better.

For more information on Grenada, Caribbean

For more Destination & Tourism News

More by Jim Byers

Jim Byers
Arizona Office of Tourism

Looking Ahead: Debbie Johnson, Arizona Office of Tourism

Antigua and Barbuda Share "Messages in the Sand"

Orlando Offers 20+ Virtual Experiences and Learnings

You Can Explore NYC Virtually Now!

Saint Lucia Launches 7-Minute Streaming Programs

Comments

You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.

LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS