Grenada: Beautiful Nature and Open for Canadians
Destination & Tourism Jim Byers August 27, 2020
If you’re looking for a wonderful and safe Caribbean destination for your clients for this fall or winter, look no further than Grenada.
The island destination was recently listed as one of the world’s safest places by the World Travel and Tourism Council, They also have upgraded Canadian visitors from medium-risk to low-risk, said Sekou Stroude, Director of Sales, Canada, for the Grenada Tourism Authority.
Speaking with TravelPulse Canada via Zoom, Stroude said Canadians need to take an approved COVID-19 test up to seven days prior to departure, and are subject to a “rapid test” with instant results upon arrival. But there’s no need for a full test upon arrival in Grenada, and no requirement to quarantine unless a visitor achieves a positive test.
The change for Canadians was made two or three weeks ago. Of course, Canadians returning home still have to quarantine for 14 days.
Stroude said Air Canada isn’t operating any flights to Grenada in September but that, starting Oct. 2, they’ll fly from Toronto to Grenada on Mondays and Fridays.
It’s good timing, as he said most hotels on the island will be open at that point. That includes, he hopes, the new Royalton, which will be the island nation’s largest hotel.
The Point at Petite Calivigny also could open by then, but the planned Kimpton likely is delayed until the fourth quarter of 2021.
“I’m really optimistic about the Canadian market,” Stroude said. “We’ll be doing some activations; some ads with Air Canada and Air Canada Vacations” to promote the island.
“We’re a boutique destination,” Stroude said. “Most of our hotels are family-owned. In this time of social distancing we don’t have those big mass resorts with the buffet table and all that.
“Grenada is more for people who have tried the big destinations, and they want something that’s really the authentic Caribbean, where you can mingle with locals and eat local food and actually get to experience the destination.
“We encourage people to just go out and explore, and you can really safe doing so. We’re also below the hurricane belt, so we’re usually spared from hurricanes.”
Grenada is home to the world’s first underwater sculpture garden and has some of the best diving in the Caribbean.
“Of course, it’s called the Spice Island so the food is excellent.”
Grenada has wonderful beaches such as Grand Anse, but also wonderful hiking trails and beautiful waterfalls to explore for a needed dose of serenity.
The two offshore islands in Grenada, Petite Martinique and Carriacou, are both famous for their boat-building culture and fishing villages, Stroude said.
Grenada recently began a new campaign called “Pure Grenada: Just For You.”
In readiness for the phased reopening of borders, the Ministry of Health and the GTA have trained and certified over 1,800 tourism industry stakeholders in recent weeks, across accommodation, attractions, food and beverage, tourism services including marinas, tourism transportation such as airport taxis, and water sports. Certified service providers are easily identified by the ‘Pure Safe Travel’ Seal of Approval, prominently displayed.
Stroude said Grenada currently has no cases of COVID-19.
