From Bucket List to A-list, Israel Has Something For Everyone
Destination & Tourism Soheila Hakimi January 28, 2020
When it comes to travel and tourism, Israel’s growing numbers speak for themselves. For the last three years, the destination has seen year over year increases in visitors coming into the country and those numbers are projected to continue to rise as we move into 2020.
Yesterday, Go Israel invited a small group of key travel industry players to attend a conference with guest speakers, Eyal Carli, Tourism Commissioner of North America; Galit Baram, Consul General of Israel; and Gal Hana, Consul Director for Canada to learn more about Canadians’ growing interest in Israel and the feedback they are getting once people return from their travels.
“Relations between Israel and Canada are very friendly and warm. We consider Canada one of our major allies in the international community and we cooperate on many levels,” explained Galit Baram, Consul General of Israel. "There is great curiosity when it comes to Israel and great interest. In tourism, this great cooperation between Israel and Canada is a reflection of this interest, of this curiosity that Canadians share when they come to Israel. We meet people before they go to Israel and in many cases, we follow up with them after their return and many describe the visit to Israel as ‘a life-changing experience’. I am always moved and deeply touched by this because many people go to Israel and they have a certain perspective of the country and of the region but when it comes to tourism, they come to this little country and they find their own personal connection to the country and to the people, and they are amazed and deeply impressed.”
Numerous new program offerings have become available in the last year alone through tour operators and cruise lines and there is no doubt that travelling to exotic destinations in the Middle East like Israel will continue to be a hot growing trend in 2020. Further, hotel chains and airlines have also extended their reach to Israel hoping to cash in on the developing tourism interest in the region as well.
“When you connect between the dots in regard to Israel, I think we can see a positive trend that not only started a year ago but started three years ago. The foundation that we put in regard of the Israel ecosystem and the tourist industry really shows a difference these days,” shared Gal Hana, Consul Director for Canada. “The tourism numbers are the highest numbers ever in history, about 100,000 in 2019 and we know that in 2020 those numbers will be much higher. We are seeing more and more flights flying direct to Israel thanks to not just our policies but we see airlines choosing to open a direct route to Israel because there is a business incentive. Hotel chains have shown great support for Israel as well because more and more chains choose to open their next hotel in Israel. We see it with Hilton, we see it with 6 Sense and a lot of independent entrepreneurs and independent investors who are choosing Israel as their next destination.”
During the conference, Tourism Commissioner of North America Eyal Carin elaborated on Israel’s growing tourism interest by not only sharing staggering numbers of seeing a 50% growth in tourism over the last three years but also how Israel has transformed from a bucket list destination to an A-list destination.
“It has been a phenomenal three years for tourism to Israel, specifically for North America, and more specifically for Canada. We have experienced a growth of 50% for travel to Israel in the last three years which is unprecedented also in global terms,” admitted Carin. “Israel has definitely been transformed from a bucket list destination to an A-list destination. People have different motivations and come from different backgrounds and Israel is appealing to everybody in that respect.”
Of course, the best times to visit Israel are arguably the spring (April, May) and fall (September, October) when the weather is not too hot and humid. Direct flights to Tel Aviv are available through Air Canada from both Toronto Pearson and Montreal Trudeau. Direct flights from major European cities are also easy to find with Israel currently connecting to 17 destinations in Europe.
For more information on Israel and its offerings please visit https://info.goisrael.com/en/
