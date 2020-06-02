France Enters Next Stage of Lifting Lockdown
Destination & Tourism Marsha Mowers June 02, 2020
The next end-of lockdown in France begins today, which includes lifting of restrictions on travel and dining, depending on the region.
In his address last week, the French Prime Minister announced that the Government was in favour of reopening the internal borders of the European Union s of 15 June, if the health situation permits, and won’t require a quarantine for travelers from European countries.
France has categorized its areas into green and orange zones in a map. The orange areas (Ile de France, Mayotte and French Guiana) on this map have more restrictive end of lockdown measures than the green ones.
Effective 2 June, some bars and restaurants will be able to reopen (in the “green zones”) as well as museums, theatres, parks, beaches or cultural attractions. Gatherings of more than 5,000 people will remain prohibited until at least September.
Campsites, holiday villages and other collective accommodation will also be able to reopen; on 2 June in the ‘green’ zones with special rules for welcoming guests, and on 22 June for the ‘orange’ zones. For hotels, new health regulations will also come into force providing reassuring conditions for guests during their stay.
As of 2 June, the ban on travelling to a destination distant of more than 100km from one's place of residence will be lifted. It will then once again be possible to travel throughout the country, including overseas, without a certificate. Travel between metropolitan France and the French overseas territories will continue to be subject to a form quarantine travel. Air travel will be opened more widely for the summer period.
