Food and Rum in Barbados: A Year-Round Taste Sensation
Destination & Tourism October 18, 2020
As the culinary capital of the Caribbean and the birthplace of rum, Barbados hopes to celebrate its annual Food & Rum Festival next October. We can’t take part this year, but there are tons of great ways to sample great food and amazing rum on the island. Here are some things you should try on your next visit.
MOUNT GAY RUM TOUR
Mount Gay is the oldest rum distillery in the world, dating all the way back to 1703. The distillery is located in the capital of Bridgetown and has terrific tours where you can learn about the history of the island and the history of rum. When I visited, my guide told me one of the reasons the rum is so good on the island is because rain water is filtered from the island’s coral and is remarkably pure. You’ll get to taste everything from their white rum (great for mixed drinks) to wonderfully, rich aged rums with swirling flavours of banana, cinnamon and other spices. Unlike wine, you’re not supposed to spit out your alcohol when you’re tasting. “You have to swallow it to be sure it doesn’t burn your throat going down.” There’s also a restaurant and, of course, a shop where you can buy some rum to take home (at excellent prices, to boot).
LICK RISH FOOD TOURS
The folks at Lick Rish Food Tours will take you on a lively, fun tour of casual dining spots in Bridgetown. Marina Bar and Restaurant is decked out in Barbados’ official colours of blue and gold, with a fine patio overlooking the harbour. Try the corned beef fritters with ginger beer. You also might stop in at Tim’s Restaurant and Bar for pigtails or to a market to try tasty, sweet sorel juice. Along the way you’ll learn about the island’s colourful history, including slave markets and old Jewish settlements.
FLYING FISH SANDWICHES
Flying fish are a delicious, local fish with firm flesh and a mild taste. Sandwiches are often called “cutters” in Barbados, and the restaurant “Cutters of Barbados” is one of the best places to try one. Located a short walk down the road from the Crane Resort, you’ll find wonderful flying fish on offer, as well as an award-winning rum punch with just the right amount of nutmeg. The Rolling Stones and members of Led Zeppelin have stopped in for a bite on the front porch or inside the small restaurant. If you’re not a fish fan, try a ham cutter instead.
ST. NICHOLAS ABBEY RUM
Located in a hilly region in northeast Barbados, St. Nicholas Abbey is a beautiful, old plantation home (it dates to 1658) with a museum, lush, tropical gardens, a beautiful patio and a rum distillery. You can watch a film about the history of rum on the island, including footage of coopers making barrels back in the day. You can have a look around parts of the house and admire tons of cool artefacts. Grab a bite to eat on the patio and sip one of the house-made rums. Tours are available.
ISLAND MARKETS AND FOOD VIBES TOUR
Chef Michael Harrison is an engaging fellow who’s worked at top restaurants around the world. He’s passionate about his island, and his Island Markets and Food Vibes tour will take you to local fruit and vegetable markets, the island’s fish market (a buzz of activity, and then some) and over to casual, seaside restaurants on the east coast. You’ll learn a great deal about the island, and he’s also an engaging story-teller with more than a few good tales to tell.
FINE DINING GALORE
There are dozens of outstanding restaurants on Barbados, which has fertile farm land that allows chefs to get fresh produce pretty much year-round. Champers makes a lovely, light risotto, terrific oven-roasted snapper and wonderful, deeply flavoured lamb. It's right on the water in Bridgetown. Located at the Crane Resort, Zen has lovely sushi, terrific Hawaiian poke with maguro tuna and excellent Thai soup with lemongrass, basil, tomatoes, mushrooms and shrimp. Excellent cocktails, too. Located on the west coast, The Cliff Beach Club has wonderful food and might be the most romantic restaurant on the island. It’s right on the water, so the ambience is outstanding. Fabulous sunsets, too.
AUTHENTIC RUM SHOPS
When I did my Mount Gay tour, I was told there are nearly 2,000 rum shops on the island; small little places where neighborhood folks gather for a drink or two and some socializing. Visiting a rum shop is a terrific way to get a feel for the island and its people. Some are just road-side shacks, while others are substantial buildings or overlook the ocean, including Old Brigand Rum Shop in Bathsheba and the John Moore bar on the west coast. You can’t go wrong at any of them.
For more information on Barbados, Caribbean
For more Destination & Tourism News
Comments
You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS