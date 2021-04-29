FB Live with Rod Hanna From Saint Lucia Today at 12:30pm ET
Feeling a bit envious seeing Saint Lucia Tourism Authority's Rod Hanna in Saint Lucia? Wondering what travelling there was like?
Join us TODAY at 12:30pm ET as we go Live on FB with Rod to talk about the overall travel experience with COVID protocols and find out what the country and its resorts have done to protect travellers.
To watch the interview, make sure you're tuned into our TravelPulse Canada Facebook page and we'll leave the comments open in the chat to ask any questions.
