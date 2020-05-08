Facebook LIVE Monday, May 11: Saint Lucia's Minister of Tourism, Dominic Fedee
Destination & Tourism May 08, 2020
TravelPulse Canada is continuing to strive and bring our readers the latest and most important news that is having a great impact on our industry during this COVID 19 pandemic.
Part of that is being done through our Facebook LIVE series with key industry executives. We are very pleased to announce the Hon. Dominic Fedee, Minister of Tourism for Saint Lucia will be our guest on Monday, May 11 right here on our Facebook page beginning at 1:00pm ET.
TPC President John Kirk will talk to Fedee about how the pandemic has impacted the island and what their plans are to emerge.
