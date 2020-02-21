Exploring the Sports Scene in Las Vegas
Destination & Tourism Lucas Aykroyd February 21, 2020
TravelPulse Canada is on site in Las Vegas to explore the burgeoning sports scene in Nevada’s biggest city during a whirlwind two-day FAM tour.
Lucas Aykroyd, who has covered the NHL since 1999, pre-scouted the bustling vibe at the new The Park entertainment district before the hometown Vegas Golden Knights ended the Tampa Bay Lightning’s winning streak at 11 games.
We’ll check out the pre-game festivities and investigate other amenities and attractions at the state-of-the-art T-Mobile Arena, as the Stanley Cup-chasing Knights battle the Florida Panthers on Saturday. Combat sports fans are anticipating the Tyson Fury-Deontay Wilder fight for the heavyweight crown that same night. That’s just the tip of the iceberg in Las Vegas, as we’ll head inside the 2017-launched UFC Performance Institute as well.
Also on the menu are the Las Vegas Ballpark, home to the Las Vegas Aviators of the Pacific Coast League, and Allegiant Stadium, the glistening, almost-completed stadium of the NFL’s Las Vegas Raiders. Aykroyd will spotlight the success story of the city’s women’s basketball team, the Las Vegas Aces, who hosted the 2019 WNBA All-Star Game at Mandalay Bay Events Center.
Stay tuned to TravelPulse Canada for updates next week!
