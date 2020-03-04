European Travel Commission Event in Toronto: Steady as She Goes
Destination & Tourism March 04, 2020
This isn’t the easiest of times for European tourism, but officials are sounding an upbeat note.
The European Travel Commission (ETC), which has been promoting Europe tourism for seven decades, staged an event at an Irish pub in Toronto on Wednesday night in conjunction with PropelTO, a group that promotes social interaction with young travel professionals in the city.
Dana Welch, Manager for Canada at Tourism Ireland and chair of the ETC Canadian chapter, said the European Travel Commission promotes European tourism through long haul flights from key market such as Canada, and that the group’s main focus is marketing, advocacy and research.
Welch said the ETC has a new marketing strategy called Horizon 2022, which looks at “passion points” and encourages travellers to visit Europe.
The strategy is concentrated on several pillars, including “nature and landscape, ancient heritage and of course food and drink,” she said.
Wednesday’s event was held at the popular Dora Keough Irish pub in Toronto only a week or two prior to St. Patrick’s Day, and featured Irish beer and cheese, as well as Swiss raclette served up by Pascal Prinz, Director of Switzerland Tourism and Vice-Chair of the ETC in Canada.
“It’s a very interesting time in the world right now,” Welch told a crowd of travel professionals and journalists. “We want to thank each of you for your support for Europe and in advance for what you can do going forward in terms of supporting Europe and encouraging the promotion of ancient heritage, the festivals, the food and the drink and the culture and a lot of the ancestry ties for Canadians.”
“These are rough times, but we’ve been through things like this plenty of times before, and we always come out” okay, added Zach Vanasse from Bannikin Travel and Tourism.
