Europe Could Open to Canadians Soon. But Not Americans
Destination & Tourism Jim Byers June 28, 2020
It's good news for Canadians who love European holidays. But bad news for Americans.
Associated Press and other outlets on the weekend reported that European Union officials are close to finalizing a list of countries whose citizens will be allowed to enter Europe again, possibly as soon as later this week. The list hasn't been finalized, but reports suggest Canada will make the cut, but not the U.S.
EU officials are said to be extremely worried about the recent spike in U.S. coronavirus cases. CNN reports that only two of the 50 U.S. states saw decreases in cases on Saturday.
Governments in Texas and Florida have rescinded some of their re-opening decisions in the wake of a spike in cases. Other states also have seen significant increases in COVID-19 cases, including California and Arizona.
The number of new U.S. cases was down to 16,040 on June 1, but a new record of 44,726 cases were reported on June 26, followed by 43,581 on June 27.
U.S. Travel Association Executive Vice President for Public Affairs and Policy Tori Emerson Barnes issued a letter condemning the concept of barring Americans from Europe.
"The E.U.'s announcement is incredibly disappointing, and a step in the wrong direction as we seek to rebuild our global economy.
"In the U.S. alone, travel-related jobs account for more than a third of lost employment due to the fallout of the pandemic. Health is paramount, and the public has a major role to play by embracing best practices such as wearing masks, but we are at a stage when it should be possible to make progress," Barnes said.
"This is unwelcome news, and will have major negative implications for an economic recovery—particularly if this ban results in cycles of retaliation, as is so often the case."
