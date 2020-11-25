England Shortens Quarantine to Just 5 Days for Travellers
Destination & Tourism Alexandra Roy November 25, 2020
As of December 15, travelers to England will be able to quarantine themselves for just five days instead of 14, if they test negative for the coronavirus.
England has just significantly reduced the quarantine period imposed on travelers entering the country from most destinations.
Under new rules announced by the UK government on Tuesday, travelers entering England by plane, ferry or train will be exempt from the 14-day quarantine requirement, if they prove to be negative for coronavirus at after five days of isolation.
According to AFP reports, the move aims to revive the travel industry, especially the airline industry, which has suffered greatly from travel restrictions and quarantine measures imposed around the world, due to the Covid pandemic.
The new measure comes into effect on December 15. Travelers will need to book the screening test before traveling, complete a form to locate them, and remain isolated before taking the test.
Travelers will have to pay for the test; this will have to be done in the private sector, the UK government has said.
Travelers who do not want to be tested will have to respect the mandatory quarantine period of 14 days from the day of their arrival.
"Our new testing strategy will allow us to travel more freely, see our loved ones and boost international business," UK Transport Minister Grant Shapps said in a statement. By giving people the choice to be tested on day five, we are also supporting the travel industry as it continues to rebuild itself after the pandemic, ”he said.
According to AFP, the UK has counted more than 55,000 deaths of people who test positive for Covid, the highest figure in Europe.
