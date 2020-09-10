Dominican Republic Ready to Implement New Virus Measures Next Week
Destination & Tourism Jim Byers September 10, 2020
The Minister of Tourism of Dominican Republic, David Collado, announced he is working with different sectors on the last details prior to the start of the new provisions and sanitary protocols of the Responsible Tourism Recovery Plan, ready to be implemented as of this September 15.
The minister also said the area he directs has been working hand in hand with the private sector, health authorities and other sectors in the improvement of hospitals located in the country’s main tourist centers, verifying bed availability and conditions, in order to have well-tuned logistics for the management of potential visitors infected and with symptoms of COVID-19.
Etihad Introducing COVID-19 Global Wellness Insurance CoverageAirlines & Airports
As of the effective date of the already announced new plan, tourists arriving in Dominican Republic will no longer need to show a negative PCR test completed prior to entering the country. Instead, a non-invasive breath test will be performed randomly for diagnosis.
Likewise, foreign visitors who enter the country from September 15 to December 31, 2020, will have a traveller assistance plan provided at the time of check-in at their hotel, which includes emergencies in case of an infection of COVID-19.
"The Tourism Recovery Plan includes measures that no country in the region currently has," said Minister Collado. Additionally, on September 15 the Ministry of Public Health will begin publishing a special report for tourist centres on contagions and casualties related to COVID-19, in pursuit of continuing the highly controlled situation in which they currently are.
It is important to highlight that today, when it comes to the pandemic, the country maintains several of the most favourable indicators in the entire region. With these measures, the Ministry of Tourism reaffirms its commitment to ensuring the safety and trust of tourists who are attracted by the beauty and charms Dominican Republic has to offer.
For more information on Dominican Republic, Caribbean
For more Destination & Tourism News
Comments
You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS