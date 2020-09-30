Disney Parks Lays off 28,000
No, not the mouse too.
As reported in Variety Magazine Tuesday, Disney Parks is laying off 28,000 employees, the bulk of whom are part time, due to the pandemic.
Disney Parks chairman Josh D’Amaro called the decision “heartbreaking” in a letter to employees. He said that this was “the only feasible option we have” due to the COVID-19 pandemic forcing the parks to limit capacity and the ongoing closure of Disneyland in Anaheim, Calif. He said, in a separate statement, that the state of California’s “unwillingness to lift restrictions that would allow Disneyland to reopen” exacerbated the situation.
Just last week, Disney Land asked California Governor Gavin Newson to allow the parks to open. Disney officials had pointed to the success in reopening theme parks in Florida, France, Japan and China and offered to assist California government officials with guidelines.
Disney’s parks, experiences and consumer products division brings in more revenue than any other segment accounting for over 37% of Disney’s $69.57 billion in revenue last year.
