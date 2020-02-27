Destination France Tradeshow Makes a Splash in Toronto
It was a night to celebrate one of the great destinations of the world.
More than 150 tourism professionals gathered last night for the Destination France 2020 tradeshow and Award ceremony at the Sheraton Centre in Toronto. Organized every year by Atout France, the France Tourism Development Agency, the show allows travels agents to meet with French and local exhibitors and get the latest information on the destination.
Awards also were given out to Destination France partners (see below).
This year’s theme, Terroirs, highlighted French culture, wine and food from a variety of regions, from Brittany to the Alps and the Loire Valley. Representatives also were on hand from the French Caribbean.
Officials from Saint Martin told TravelPulse Canada that the island’s hotels are “100% back” since the hurricane from a couple years ago, and that a new Secrets Resort with 258 rooms will open on the French side of the island next month.
Representatives from Martinique said their island is known for not just beaches but such outdoor activities as hiking, mountain climbing and even waterfall jumping. Two-thirds of the island is a nature park.
Tudor Alexis, Consul of France in Toronto, said France is intent on safeguarding its gastronomic traditions and that visitors to the country can explore a vast array of food and wine experiences.
Melanie Paul-Hus, Canada director for Atout France, told the gathering that France is “a land of abundance that never ceases to inspire.
The France Product of the Year Award
This award is an opportunity to recognize the work of tour operators who innovate by offering original tours in France. Travel agents had the choice to vote online for one of 6 itineraries. Gourmet Paris Tour of Planet France was this year’s winner of the Product of the Year Award. Owner Patricia Fargeon, received the prize from Tudor Alexis.
Travel Agent Prize
For the second year, a prize was raffled among the travel agents who voted online for the Product of the year Award. Stella Maydossian was the happy winner of two vouchers for two people, for lunch or dinner at Restaurant La Bauhinia in Shangri-La Hotel in Paris, with two aperitifs and two glasses of wine included. To be used before December 31, 2010, of a value of more than $1,100 graciously offered by 4 roues sous un parapluie.
Partner of the Year Award
The award this year went to Club Med Canada, which has an ever-growing offer in the French Alps, and two villages in the French West Indies to please Canadian travelers. Club Med also recently partnered with Atout France and retired Olympic skier and world champion Érik Guay to promote the Alps. Samantha Gillingham, Ontario Business Development Manager of Club Med Canada, was handed the award during the ceremony.
“Atout France wishes to congratulate the winners and thank travel agents and the tourism industry for their support and efforts in making France a top destination for Canadians,” officials said.
For information or ideas to travel in France, please visit France.fr.
