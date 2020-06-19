Cuba Re-Opens For International Visitors July 1
Destination & Tourism Jim Byers June 19, 2020
Cuba will re-open for international flights on July 1, officials say, with the first flights arriving at Los Cayos from Canada.
"Cuba would like all Canadians as well as travel agents and tour operators that the time you have been waiting for is here!” said Lessner Gomez, Director for the Cuba Tourist Board, “Cuba with all its natural charm, vibrant culture and kind people await you all with open arms. We are ready to welcome you back!”
Over the past few months the Cuban government has focused its efforts in on the battle against the pandemic. During this time, government officials took steps to improve all hotels and tourism infrastructure. Hygiene and sanitary protocols were put in place in order to ensure the safety of the Cuban people and its international visitors, as tourism activities are reactivated.
Constant communication and coordination with all relevant stakeholders in the tourism industry has been a priority throughout the COVID-19 pandemic, in order to keep them informed on all updates and current activities. A new promotional campaign will also be launched across Cuba Tourism Board social media platforms to reactivate and invite tourism to Cuba.
