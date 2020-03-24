Caribbean Countries Get New Tools For Tourism
Destination & Tourism March 24, 2020
The Caribbean Tourism Organization (CTO) has signed an agreement with a leading global market research firm, Euromonitor International, through which members can access additional information to aid in their tourism planning.
The collaboration agreement with the London-based firm will provide member countries with data and insights to identify future trends, statistics and analysis on industries, countries and consumers.
Access to the data from existing and target source markets will be through Euromonitor International’s global market information database, Passport.
“Our partnership with Euromonitor International expands the range of data and research available to our member countries, which they can use to inform the development of their national tourism strategies,” said Faye Gill, the CTO’s director, membership services.
That kind of information will be even more critical as countries and vacation providers recover from the worldwide COVID-19 crisis.
As part of the agreement, CTO members will receive access to relevant information about the travel landscape globally, such as market disruptors, latest trends and impactful scenarios like the coronavirus pandemic. Euromonitor International provides high-quality information and expert analysis on factors shaping tourism in different countries and economies.
Caroline Bremner, head of travel research at Euromonitor International, said, “We are delighted to partner with the CTO and help its members build strategies for resilience and sustainability for long-term success.”
The CTO’s move to forge this relationship with Euromonitor International is part of the organization’s increasing thrust towards the provision of more robust data for decision making and planning.
Euromonitor International is a leading market research company that provides global data for different sectors and industries, including travel and tourism. The company’s Passport database includes outbound trends, expenditure numbers, socio-economic data and traveller profiles for many of the region’s existing and potential source markets.
