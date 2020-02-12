Canadians Want To Discover The Allure of Martinique and The Islands of Guadeloupe
Destination & Tourism Air Canada Soheila Hakimi February 12, 2020
It has been a great couple weeks for Martinique and The Islands of Guadeloupe who have not only seen a huge increase in airlift support from both Air Canada and Air Transat, but were also listed among the ‘Top 5 Emerging Destinations’ in Skyscanner’s 2020 Canadian Travel Trends Report released last week. According to the report, based on year over year growth in bookings Martinique has seen a +386% increase in interest from Canadian travellers, while The Islands of Guadeloupe has seen a +60% increase!
Tuesday night, Travel Pulse Canada was invited to attend the first-ever French Caribbean Sensation event at Hotel X in Toronto, which was hosted by The Islands of Guadeloupe, Martinique, and Air Canada, to learn more about what is driving this interest. To kick off the event, CEO of Martinique Tourism Authority, Francois Baltus, welcomed guests and shared information about his goal to expand further into the Canadian market.
“Canada is one of our biggest markets. We have been in Quebec for a long time - actually, we are celebrating the 10 year anniversary of our direct flight next week with Air Canada - the reason why were are organizing such an event is also to acknowledge that Toronto, Ontario is also a priority for us and I have a dream that in 1-2 years we can also have a direct flight from Toronto,” said Francois Baltus, CEO of the Martinique Tourism Authority in his welcome speech. “We are going to teach you tonight a little big about Martinique, a little bit about Guadeloupe and what makes our islands so different, so beautiful.”
The Islands of Guadeloupe
Made up of 5 islands with 5 different landscapes The Islands of Guadeloupe offer everything from lush green mountainous landscapes to crystal clear waters full of sea-life and great for diving. With a variety of beaches to explore ranging from black to white sand and outdoor adventure, there is plenty to do when visiting The Islands of Guadeloupe.
A popular vacation spot for French sun-seekers The Islands of Guadeloupe are less crowded and more affordable than St. Barth. They also offer an amazing array of culinary offerings with influences from France, India, Africa, and the Caribbean. Time honoured cooking traditions of French and Creole dishes, co-exist deliciously with contemporary styles and flavors, and the fruits, vegetables, and spices markets that can be found along beaches and in city centers are a great activity to highlight for any food lovers travelling to the island.
There is also much to discover by sea in The Islands of Guadeloupe including diving at the beautiful Cousteau Reserve which is full of coral gardens, angelfish and more. In Guadeloupe, over twenty diving clubs offer an introduction to diving, courses, and certificates. Further, shipwrecks can be found on the Côte sous le vent along with stingrays in the south of Grande-Terre, and whales passing in the Canal des Saintes from March to April.
On land, the Guadeloupe Islands offer over 110 miles of hiking trails spread all over the archipelago. One of the most scenic hikes is La Soufriere, a gently active volcano, reaching 4800 ft in altitude. The hike starts from the islands famous hot spring “Les Bains Jaunes”, and takes you through the rainforest all the way to the top of the volcano. For those looking for less physically strenuous activities, horseback riding is also available along with amazing plenty of amazing beaches.
When it comes to accommodations there are a wide variety to choose from when visiting The Islands of Guadeloupe including boutique hotels, vacation homes, and villas, along with more interesting, unique accommodations like treehouses, water homes, and colonial houses.
Martinique
Known as the Rum Capital of the World and the birthplace to coffee in the New World, Martinique offers visitors unspoiled beaches, a volcanic peak, lush rainforest landscapes, waterfalls, and is known as a haven for both writers and poets.
Made up of 52 islands Martinique is located directly north of St. Lucia, northwest of Barbados and south of Dominica. A little bit of France in the French Caribbean Islands, Martinique is world-renowned for its cuisine with over 365 restaurants feature the best of French and Creole gastronomy.
When it comes to the sea, Martinique offers abundant marine life, historic shipwrecks and healthy reefs. One of their biggest attractions for drivers is Diamond Rock, an offshore island with a deep undersea cavern. From kayaking to canoeing to world-famous surfing, stand-up paddleboarding, bill fishing, and every other conceivable water sport you can imagine, Martinique has it all.
On land, Martinique’s natural wonders and highlighted by Mount Pelée, a volcanic peak that would inspire awe and wonder among eco-travel enthusiasts. Two-thirds of the island is protected parkland which allows visitors to take advantage of a wide range of nature-themed vacation adventures including hiking the island’s 27 well-marked trails, horseback riding, observing sea turtles at Grand Anse, going on a 4×4 tour, etc,.
As previously mentioned, Martinique is ‘The Rum Capital of the World’ and is home to 12 brands of rum, each produced utilizing a unique rhum agricole method yielding blends comparable to fine cognacs. Martinique rhums are the only rums to carry the exalted Appellation d’Origine Contrôlée designation which was formerly only reserved for the finest wines. Free tastings are available at all of the island’s distilleries.
In addition to rum tasting, Martinique also has two casinos, Casino de la Batelière Plaza located just north of Fort-de-France and Casino des Trois Ilets. Both casinos offer slots, blackjack, roulette and more (gusts must be 18+). Further, golf enthusiasts can also take advantage of the island's sole golf course, the 18-hole Golf de l’Impératrice Joséphine in Trois Ilets which was Designed by Robert Trent Jones Sr.
Air Canada is the only carrier the currently operates nonstop year-round to both Guadeloupe’s Pointe-à-Pitre International Airport and Martinique’s Martinique Aimé Césaire International Airport from Montreal. Flights fluctuate seasonally with 5 weekly flights to Guadeloupe in the winter, 3 weekly in the spring and fall, and 3 weekly in summer. Martinique’s flight scheduled also fluctuates with 3 weekly flights in the winter, 2 weekly flights in the spring and fall, and 3 in the summer.
For more information on Air Canada, Martinique, Guadeloupe, Caribbean
For more Destination & Tourism News
More by Soheila Hakimi
Comments
You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS