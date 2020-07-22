Canadians Cleared for Malta Visits
July 22, 2020
Malta has added Canada to the list of countries whose citizens may enter Malta without quarantine or COVID-19 testing.
Malta has one of the lowest rates of COVID- 19 cases in Europe and is one of the safest countries to visit. An archipelago in the Mediterranean, the Maltese islands enjoy 300 days of sun per year with beautiful beaches, 7,000 years of history, and have something of interest for all visitors.
I had a fabulous tour on a Silversea cruise a number of years ago and found it absolutely fascinating.
The Maltese islands have three UNESCO World Heritage sites, Valletta, the Capital, the Megalithic Temples in Gozo, and the Saflieni Hypogeum. Valletta, named Europe’s Capital of Culture 2018, has hundreds of monuments, all within a relatively small space, making it one of the most concentrated historic areas in the world. The City also has historic boutique hotels, outdoor restaurants and a thriving nightlife.
Malta and its sister islands of Gozo and Comino, offer great outdoor activities for families including hiking, rock climbing, horseback riding, and segway tours. Malta is also known for its world famous beaches, yachting, and is known as one of the World's top diving destinations.
Music fans will once again be able to enjoy outdoor festivals this summer as Malta plays host to four hot music festivals: Back In The Future, Escape 2 the Island, Rhythm and Waves, and BPM Festival. Malta offers a diverse range of events and festivals throughout the year.
Malta is also well known for its gastronomical delights and diverse dining options, from three Michelin starred restaurants to wonderful street food, that will satisfy the appetite of everyone. The islands offer a choice of accommodations from budget friendly accommodations to luxury five-star hotels and resorts and private Palazzos. Malta is easy to get around with cars and bicycles available to rent and small ferries to get from one island to the next, perfect for a multigenerational family vacation.
Safety Measures for Tourists
Malta has produced an online brochure, Malta, Sunny & Safe, which outlines all the safety measures and procedures that the Maltese government has put into place for all hotels, bars, restaurants, clubs, beaches based on social distancing and testing.
Getting there from Canada
There are currently no direct flights from Canada to Malta, but you can easily transit through Zurich, Istanbul, Heathrow, Munich, and other airports.
