Canadian Visits to Cuba Climbing Ever Higher
Destination & Tourism Jim Byers January 01, 2020
The Cuba Tourist Board announced this week that Canadian visitors to Cuba have surpassed last year’s arrival numbers.
Earlier this month, Cuba announced that they had officially welcomed over a million Canadian visitors through the 2019 travel season, which it has now exceeded by 112,144.
“2019 was an exciting year for Cuba with the Havana 500 celebrations, and the heightened excitement and energy still continues” said Lessner Gomez, Director of the Cuba Tourist Board. “We look forward to welcoming even more of our Canadian friends to Cuba in 2020 and to share Cuba’s unique spirit and soul as well as celebrating the 61st Anniversary of the Cuban Revolution.”
Cuba continues to be an intriguing, dynamic and culturally rich destination for all travellers. The strong 2019 travel numbers are a result of the opening of brand-new luxury hotels in a number of destinations on the island, the investment in the refurbishment of many properties and the devoted endeavour by Cuba’ tourism industry. Cuba plans to continue the development and expansion with a lot of exciting announcements to come in 2020.
About the Cuba Tourist Board
The Cuba Tourist Board represents Cuba internationally as a vacation destination. Known for the warmth and friendliness of its people, spectacular beaches and reliable climate, the Cuba Tourist Board is responsible for providing leadership and awareness of Cuba’s extensive tourism offerings. Not only does Cuba have some of the most spectacular beaches in the Caribbean but it is a destination rich in culture, history and leisure activities. The Cuba Tourist Board showcases the spirit of Cuba and the wonderful opportunities the country has to offer. For more information, visit www.GoCuba.ca.
For more information on Cuba, Caribbean
For more Destination & Tourism News
More by Jim Byers
Comments
You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS