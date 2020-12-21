Brand USA Looks North With "Focus On Canada" Program in January
December 21, 2020
As Brand USA looks ahead to the recovery of crossborder travel, the destination marketing organization for the United States invites the Canadian travel trade to register to attend Focus On Canada hosted on Brand USA Global Marketplace on January 13 and 14, 2021.
The event is the single-largest trade initiative the organization has undertaken to date in Canada, which underscores the importance of the Canadian market in tourism’s early recovery.
Focus On Canada will highlight the diverse U.S. destinations and experiences available to Canadian travellers and provide Brand USA partners in the U.S. with the latest insights and trends on Canada’s post-pandemic travel mindset. The recovery-themed event will debut on the new Brand USA Global Marketplace.
The custombuilt, virtual platform provides always-on access to a wide range of U.S. destinations, attractions, and points of interest tailored specifically for the Canadian and international travel industry.
“After the unprecedented challenges of 2020, we’re excited to turn the page toward recovery and kickstart the New Year with a focus on Canadian travellers,” says Chris Thompson, Brand USA president and CEO. “Canada is the largest source market for inbound travel to the United States, which makes sense given our shared border and the strong cultural, economic, and social bonds between our countries.
"When it is safe to do so, travel will resume and we are excited for the day when we can welcome back our Canadian friends. Our industry remains resilient, and through events like, Focus On Canada we’re working together to build the future of tourism.”
ALL EYES ON CANADA
Focus On Canada is the first event solely dedicated to Canada/U.S. travel to take place on the new Brand USA Global Marketplace. Canada is the number-one source market for inbound U.S. travel with nearly 21 million Canadians visiting the United States in 2019.
On January 13, top experts will share with Focus On Canada participants the latest insights on Canada’s travel landscape. And, on January 14, the Canadian travel trade community is encouraged to register to discover the comprehensive resources and tools available on the new platform, connecting them to more than 125 U.S. destinations, attractions, and points of interest in all 50 states, five territories, and the District of Columbia.
In addition to insightful information and ongoing access to the always-on platform, attendees from Canada will have the chance to win one of a few incredible prizes, including flights provided by Air Canada, and complimentary packages from some of the nation’s most desirable destinations.
From amazing metropolitan centres like New York City, Chicago and San Francisco to spacious national parks, and from craggy mountains to sunny beaches, a traveller can find pretty much anything they want in the United States.
A PLATFORM FOR CONNECTION
The Brand USA Global Marketplace is a completely reimagined version of traditional trade shows and industry events. Not only does it solve the need to come together safely while travel is limited due to the impacts of COVID-19, it’s an always-on resource for vital updates on border entry/exit policies, public health protocols, promotional materials, content, and connection opportunities
“The need to connect online has never been as big as it is today,” says Tom Garzilli chief marketing officer for Brand USA. “We’ve taken that challenge to heart and created an industryfirst hub to bring U.S. destinations together for the first time. Here, you’ll be able to log in from anywhere in the world, including your living room, to learn from the industry’s brightest thought leaders, to stay informed on market updates, and to engage with peers and partners from the U.S. and around the world to support the professional growth of our industry, starting right now.”
Register now, and visit https://brandusaglobalmarketplace.com/focus-on-canada for more information and to stay connected.
ABOUT BRAND USA
Brand USA, the destination marketing organization for the United States was established by the Travel Promotion Act as the nation’s first public-private partnership to promote the United States as a premier travel destination and to communicate U.S. travel policies and procedures to worldwide travellers. The organization’s mission is to increase international visitation to the USA in order to fuel the U.S. economy and enhance the image of the United States worldwide.
Formed as the Corporation for Travel Promotion in 2010, the public-private entity began operations in May 2011 and does business as Brand USA. According to studies by Oxford Economics, over the past seven years Brand USA’s marketing initiatives have helped welcome 7.5 million incremental visitors to the USA, benefitting the U.S. economy with more than $54.5 billion in total economic impact and supporting, on average, more than 50,000 incremental jobs a year.
