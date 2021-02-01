Brand USA Focus on Canada: Special Event for Agents This Thursday
Destination & Tourism Jim Byers February 01, 2021
Brand USA is hosting Focus On Canada this Thursday (Feb. 4) to provide valuable insights on the Canadian travel landscape for its partners across the USA.
Agents are invited to register to tune-in to any seminars that may be of interest. Each seminar is approximately 20 minutes in length.
Register today by clicking here: https://brandusaglobalmarketplace.com/portal/register?event=focus-on-canada
Even if you can't join in on Thursday, you can register and gain access to the platform, which was custom-built for the international travel trade and will be useful to support future storytelling.
Organizers say they'll be sure to share a post-event press release to all registrants outlining highlights from the day that may be of interest.
Here's the program for the day:
NOON to 12:05 p.m. (All Times Eastern)
Brand USA Welcome: Chris Thompson, President and CEO, Brand USA
12:05 to 12:55 p.m.
Overview of the Canadian Traveller, Brand USA and Conference Board of Canada: Jennifer Hendry, Conference Board of Canada and Carroll Rheem, VP, Research and Analytics, Brand USA
12:55 to 1:15 p.m.:
Airline and Air Travel Landscape: Timothy Liu, Managing Director Sales, Planning and Effectiveness, Air Canada
1:15 p.m. to 1:45 p.m.
Top Canadian Editors weigh in on the post-pandemic media landscape. Jim Byers, Senior Editor, TravelPulse Canada. Maryam Siddiqi, Lifestyle Editor, Globe and Mail. Alison McGill, Editor-in-Chief of Wedding Bells and Editorial Director of Mariage Quebec. Vivian Vassos, Executive Editor of Zoomer Magazine and EverythingZoomer.com.
1:45 to 2 p.m.
Break
2 to 2:30 p.m.
An optimistic view on today's traveller. Raina Williams, Senior Regional Manager - Canada, Expedia Group Media Solutions
2:30 to 3 p.m.
Brand USA's Re-entry into Canada and Program Opportunities: Nick Mattera, Senior Director, Consumer Marketing, Brand USA and Renee Mason, Senior DIrector, Partner Programs, Brand USA
3 to 3:30 p.m.
Insights and the Tourism Sentiment Index: Carol Johnson, Senior Client and Principal Partner, TripAdvisor.
3:30 to 3:50 p.m.
Explore GO USA TV with Sorted Food: Tracy Lanza, SVP, Integrated Marketing, Brand USA, Jamie Spafford, Co-Founder and Head of Partnerships, Sorted Food, Ben Ebbrell, Co-Founder and Chef, Sorted Food.
3:50 p.m. to 4 p.m.
Networking and Q & A with today's speakers
