Boosting Tourism: Japan, Sicily Will Pay For Part of Your Trip
Destination & Tourism Jim Byers May 25, 2020
Chances are you’ve never heard of something like this. But, then again, none of us have lived through anything like COVID-19, and things have obviously changed a great deal.
Sicily quietly last month said it was willing to pay part of a travellers’ post-coronavirus trip; half of their airline ticket and one out of every three hotel nights. Italy was, of course, badly hit by the COVID-19 lockdown and is very much looking for visitors to bolster the local economy. Forbes.com reported that the offer also includes free tickets to some museums and archaeological sites.
The vouchers reportedly will be available on the Visit Sicily website.
The program could cost the Sicilian government $65 million, but the island has lost close to $1.5 billion in revenue since the lockdown went into effect on March 10, partly due to a lack of visitors.
Now, there’s word from Forbes that Japan “is also looking for similarly creative ways to fill its currently empty ryokans, bullet trains and sushi restaurants.”
According to reports, the head of the Japan Tourism Agency announced this week that the government has created a plan to boost tourism by offering to subsidize a portion of travellers’ expenses. While details of the program are evolving, some sources say that the program will apply only to domestic travellers; other sources say the program could follow Italy’s lead by extending the subsidy to international visitors when travel restrictions are lifted.”
The Forbes story said the program will reportedly cost Japan more than $16 billion. There don’t appear to be any details about how it will work or whether there will be expense limits or when it might extend to international travellers, but word is the initiative could start as soon as July 2020, depending on when travel restrictions to Japan are eased.
Some observers expected Japan to be hit hard by COVID-19 but there have been less than 900 deaths in a country of 126 million people.
“Experts attribute the country’s low numbers to early proactive measures, universal healthcare, low obesity rates, expertise in treating pneumonia and a culture that is already known for its excellent hygiene habits and social-distancing skills," Forbes stated.
