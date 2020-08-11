Bermuda Welcomes Visitors to Work Remotely
Destination & Tourism August 11, 2020
With work-from-home arrangements the norm long into the future as a result of the ongoing pandemic, professionals are on the hunt for quality destinations where they can work remotely for an extended time. Thanks to a Work from Bermuda Certificate programme, Bermuda is proving itself a trendsetter in this growing space.
With just a $263 application fee per person, the new incentive allows travellers 18 years and older to move to the island for a year while working remotely, including the flexibility to travel back and forth seamlessly and to bring the family along as well. A special section is now live on GoToBermuda.com including a link to the online application portal, which went live August 1.
“Bermuda is safe, Bermuda is friendly, Bermuda is close and Bermuda is beautiful,” said leader of the country, Premier David Burt. “If you are working remotely from home, please take the opportunity to explore the option of working remotely from Bermuda for the next year.
“To date Bermuda has successfully managed the Coronavirus Pandemic and our COVID-19 testing regime is the most stringent in the world. This has kept transmission of the virus to a minimum which allows our residents and visitors flexibility not seen in other jurisdictions.
“As a holder of a residential certificate you will be a long-term visitor in Bermuda and we are ready to share our vibrant culture and unique brand of hospitality to cure the Coronavirus blues. No need to be trapped in your apartment in a densely populated city with the accompanying restrictions and high risk of infection; come spend the year with us working or coding on the water.
“On behalf of the Government and people of Bermuda, I look forward to welcoming remote executives, self-employed entrepreneurs and university students engaged in remote learning to our shores.”
Bermuda offers physical and social security—and a virtually COVID-19-free environment. The island has proven to be one of the most successful countries in the world at controlling the virus and testing per capita, reopening to visitors in July with responsible health-and-safety measures in place. Learn more about Bermuda’s COVID-19 policies.
Premier Burt said: “This is one more example of Bermuda making strides as an innovation island. Now more than ever, factors that drive visitors to choose a vacation destination are also influencing where business executives, entrepreneurs and students retreat to work remotely. Bermuda is uniquely suited to meet the demands of each of these audiences in a rapidly changing world.”
For more on the Work from Bermuda Certificate Programme, its eligibility requirements and links to the online portal,go to workfrombermuda.com.
