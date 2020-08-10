Last updated: 07:28 AM ET, Mon August 10 2020

Belize Delays Re-Opening the Island Due to COVID Spike

Destination & Tourism August 10, 2020

Beautiful Island in Belize
PHOTO: Beautiful Island in Belize. (photo via SimonDannhauer/iStock/Getty Images Plus)

The Belize Tourism Board (BTB) has announced the country has delayed the re-opening of the island due to a spike in COVID cases.

The country is experiencing an increase in Covid 19 cases, and in a press conference held last week, the Prime Minister of Belize, Rt. Hon. Dean O. Barrow, in an overabundance of caution, announced that it was necessary to delay the re-opening of the Philip Goldson International Airport (BZE), which was scheduled for August 15th, 2020.

"Ensuring that travellers have reliable, trustworthy, and useful information continues to be a top priority so they can make the best decisions for their health and safety when choosing a vacation destination. As such we encourage visitors to visit www.travelbelize.org often for current travel protocols and destination information," the Minister said in a release.

The Prime Minister also said they are continually assessing risks and working with partners to create protocols to ensure a safe environment for residents and guests when international visitation resumes.

