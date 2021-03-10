Belize Allows Vaccinated Travellers To Enter Without Negative Test
Destination & Tourism March 10, 2021
Belize is now allowing vaccinated travellers to enter the county without having to present a negative COVID-19 test.
The new health order, which became effective at the end of February, states that travellers who enter Belize through the airport and provide proof of COVID-19 immunization are no longer required to present a negative test result for entry.
Vaccinated travellers can enter the country without testing requirements if they present the COVID-19 Vaccination Record Card as proof that the vaccine has been administered at least two weeks prior to arrival.
Non-vaccinated travellers are still required to provide a negative COVID-19 PCR test taken within 96 hours of travel or a negative rapid Antigen test taken within 48 hours of travel to Belize. If passengers fail to present a negative PCR or antigen test, one will be performed at the airport at the traveler’s expense of US$50. Additionally, Belize’s Ministry of Health and Wellness has expanded testing to facilitate all persons departing from Belize for travel to the US and other countries that require a negative test result for entry.
The decision to ease the restriction on travellers who have received the COVID vaccine has been facilitated by the reduction in daily new cases across the country. Belize has been very successful in its efforts to control the transmission of COVID-19 over the past few weeks; presently, there are less than 100 active cases countrywide and the numbers have been consistently decreasing.
As Belize’s Covid-19 vaccination campaign rolls out throughout the country, frontline tourism stakeholders will be among those receiving the AstraZeneca Vaccine during the early stages of the campaign. The vaccination of the tourism sector, in conjunction with the ongoing implementation of enhanced health and safety protocols, and the receipt of the World Travel & Tourism Council (WTTC) Safe Travels stamp will convey to the world that Belize is indeed a safe and viable tourism destination.
For up to date information on the destination’s travel protocols and frequently asked questions, please visit:
For more information on Belize
For more Destination & Tourism News
Comments
You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS