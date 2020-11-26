Beautiful Bermuda: Amazing Beaches, Great Golf and Cool Towns to Explore
Destination & Tourism Jim Byers November 26, 2020
Beautiful beaches. Fantastic weather. And safe as can be.
Canadians have been flocking to Bermuda for decades for good reasons. And now's a great time for a Bermuda escape.
Victoria Ilsey, chief sales and marketing officer for the Bermuda Tourism Authority, recently said the tourism board is marketing the Atlantic Ocean island (actually a set of three main islands and some180 smaller ones) destination by highlighting its open spaces, beaches, natural beauty and safety.
And it's only a three-hour flight from Toronto.
Bermuda has had just 239 cases of COVID-19 and nine deaths in an island nation of 62,000 people, and there’s a rigorous, multi-step testing procedure in place for tourists.
A visit to Bermuda is “the escape people have been craving these past months, and it’s also a safe destination for them to choose, so it’s appealing both to the heart and the head. The fact you could have a spectacular beach or cove all to yourself is very surprising” to many people, Ilsey said.
They also have a great program where you can live and work in Bermuda.
Here are some great things to see and do on your visit.
Pink sand beaches: There really is fine, slightly pink sand on several Bermuda beaches. Horseshoe Bay stretches on forever and is one of the prettiest spots in Bermuda. Also recommended are Tobacco Bay and Elbow Beach.
Check out the forts: Fort. St. Catherine has a commanding position on the eastern end of the island. There’s a great beach bar/restaurant a few steps away at a place called Blackbeard’s Hideout. Alexandra Battery and Gates Fort are two smaller ones to check out. There’s also quiet, pretty Scaur Hill Park and Fort Scaur in Sandy’s Parish.
Amazing golf: Golf has seen a big bounce in popularity the last nine months or so, and it’s hard to beat Bermuda. The Mid Ocean Club dates to 1924 and has hosted some of the top players in the world over the years. Port Royal is a tremendous, oceanfront layout designed by esteemed golf architect Robert Trent Jones. The Fairmont Southampton is home to the Turtle Hill Golf Club, a terrific par-three layout for folks who don’t want to play a full course. Ocean View Golf Course is considered by many to be the best value in Bermuda.
Wander St. George’s: This small village, which goes back all the way to 1612, features homes decked in colours the Crayola crayon people never imagined, including deep watermelon pink, Delft-tile blue, and chocolate mint ice cream green.
Gibbs Hill Lighthouse: This is another fabulous place for a birds-eye view of Bermuda. It’s 183 winding steps to the top but, again, there are places to rest along the way. You have to duck through a small, wooden doorway at the top to get outside for photo.
Off the Beaten Path: Downtown Hamilton has great shops and restaurants, and plenty of duty-free places to buy rum and other goods. But I also recommend hanging out in what’s called Back of Town, where you’ll find more locals.
Swimming and snorkelling: The water here is warm enough for Canadians to swim in pretty much year-round, and there’s fantastic snorkelling in places like Church Bay. They say May to October is best for diving.
Top hotels: The Fairmont Southampton sits on a small hill overlooking beautiful Horseshoe Bay. The Rosewood is a sensational property with a fine pool overlooking the ocean. The Reefs has a spa and sits on a nice stretch of beach west of Hamilton.lue and Sunflower yellow. You’ll find amusing street names such as Old Maid’s Lane and Shinbone Alley, too.
Foodie Fun: You can find just about type of cuisine in Bermuda, ranging from fine French and Italian to casual Caribbean. Art Mel’s Spicy Dicy is famous for its fish sandwiches. Ascot’s Restaurant and The Little Venice also get great reviews.
A downtown view: The views of downtown Hamilton and the main harbour are outstanding from the top of the Cathedral of the Most Holy Trinity. It’s about 160 steps to the top, but there are places to stop along the way if you get winded.
For more information on Bermuda
For more Destination & Tourism News
More by Jim Byers
Comments
You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS