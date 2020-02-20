Barbados Makes an Ideal March Break Spot for Families
Jim Byers February 20, 2020
March Break is coming up fast, and one of the world’s great family destinations is only a short flight away.
Not only does Barbados offer dazzling beaches and tasty world cuisine, but you’ll also find amazing things to do for kids, and for the whole family.
Here are some great options to consider, as well as some solid deals at several fantastic resorts.
The Atlantis Submarines
Experience the award-winning Atlantis submarine tour, which is one of the most highly-recommended attractions in Barbados for adults and children (Min height 3 feet). Sit back and enjoy the brief boat ride to the Atlantis dive site along the scenic coastline of Barbados, as the professional crew welcomes you and gives a safety briefing. The vessels tie up alongside each other and you make the easy transfer from the Ocean Quest to the Atlantis Submarine. After securing the hatches and being seated in the air-conditioned comfort of a real submarine, the call is made to: “Dive! Dive! Dive!” You are now fully submerged in the aquamarine Caribbean Sea with large viewports all around, as sea fans sway and curious exotic fish in a rainbow of colours peek in at you. This unique “must-do” undersea voyage, can take you to a shipwreck and to depths of more than 40 metersfeet, which in the past has been reserved only for scuba divers. A knowledgeable co-pilot narrates the 40-minute underwater adventure and will help you to identify the amazing sights on the other side of your window. More information: https://www.visitbarbados.org/atlantis-submarines
Animal Flower Cave
This is a wondrous experience that allows visitors to climb down a short ladder and explore a large underground cave that has been carved out of the limestone by the forces of nature. You’ll find fascinating rock formations in a myriad of shapes and sizes, as well as spectacular views of blue waves crashing against the coast. You’ll also find deep rock pools you can swim in if the conditions are safe. On top of that, they have their own flock of Barbados BlackBelly Sheep, which the little ones will love to check out. The cliffs above the caves offer amazing views of the coastline, and there’s also a wonderful restaurant on site. More information: https://www.animalflowercave.com/
The Bajan Bus
The #1 Bajan Bus is a unique, and lovingly restored part of Barbadian history as one of the earliest means of transportation in the “old days”. This open bus is the perfect way to see the best of Barbados offering a wide range of sightseeing, tour and private charter options. Visit some of the most beautiful beaches on the island or experience a variety of authentic local rum shops. The #1 Bajan Bus is also available for private charters and rentals catering to your ideal excursion, whether you are simply looking for a fun family outing, a picnic, perhaps an unforgettable wedding island-style or even just touring this beautiful island. The #1 Bajan Bus offers a friendly and upbeat tour guide, a professional and experienced driver, seating capacity for up to 30 persons, round-the-bus sound system for the ultimate Bajan experience, and drink and food packages based on your needs. More information: https://www.visitbarbados.org/1-bajan-bus
Harrison’s Cave
At the heart of Barbados lies one of its greatest wonders - the magnificent Harrison’s Cave. Located in the lovely, central uplands of the island, this crystallized, limestone cave is characterized by flowing streams, deep pools of crystal-clear water and towering columns. Gaze in wonder at the white flow stones and in awe at the beauty of the speleothems which adorn the cave. Harrison’s Cave is a gem of an experience, so be sure to visit and unearth the adventure. More information: https://harrisonscave.com/
HOTEL OFFERS
Warm Up at the Crane
The magnificent and historic Crane Hotel, which boasts an amazing pool for kids and one of the best beaches on the island, has a Warmer Winter Package with 40% off all room categories plus a free daily breakfast for bookings until March 16, and for stays between March 1 And April 24, 2020. They also have babysitting services, so it’s great for families with little ones.
Tee Time at Ocean Two
Ocean Two Hotel is offering their package, Golf in Barbados. Price includes complimentary green fees, golf club rental and roundtrip transfers. Golf cart rental is not included. Valid until February 29th for stays up until January 2021.
Other great properties
Sea Breeze Beach House is an all-inclusive property with a great beach and tons of activities for families.
The Hilton Barbados has a large pool and a wonderful beach, and also sports the ruins of an old fort that kids will love.
