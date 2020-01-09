Last updated: 06:57 AM ET, Thu January 09 2020

Barbados Launches New Campaign for 2020 We Gatherin'

Destination & Tourism Barbados Tourism Marketing Inc. Soheila Hakimi January 08, 2020

Barbados
PHOTO: Beautiful sunset over the sea with a view of palms on a white beach on the Caribbean island of Barbados. (photo via Fyletto / iStock / Getty Images Plus)

The Barbados Tourism Board kicks off 2020 by inviting Barbadian diaspora to return home and take part in a year long campaign dubbed We Gatherin'.

Staring on January 1 at the Parish of St Lucy, the We Gatherin' movement will travel around the island from parish to parish to reunite friends and families and help them get reconnect with good old Bajan traditions. Through this campaign, the BTMI hopes to encourage both visitors and Barbadians living abroad to invest in rebuilding and developing Barbados.

The BTMI issued a press release recently in which they expressed how they have been preparing enthusiastically for this year-long ‘homecoming’. Also addressed in the press release were some program highlights and overall initiatives which TravelPulse Canada is happy to share with you below:

- Each month one parish will showcase the icons, social life, interests and food for which the country is renowned for

-12 Heritage Centres have been chosen, all considered iconic location that is specific to each parish. At these centers will find themed exhibitions like the ‘Craftsmen of Our Fate’ and ‘Typically Bajan’.

- Parish Trails were also illustrated as a great way to reconnect with Bajan traditions. Trail themes include heritage, faith-based, romance, rum runners, and nature trails were amongst some of the highlights

We Gatherin' Barbados 2020
We Gatherin' Barbados 2020 Brochure

Further, visitors interested in participating in We Gathering’ can opt-in to activities and programs like ‘Dine With a Bajan' where families open their homes to visitors and teach them to cook Bajan meals. Through such programs they are hoping to give foreigners and Bajan’s living abroad the opportunity to experience a relaxed, immersive and authentic Bajan experience.

Rum tasting at The Club Barbados
Rum tasting at The Club Barbados.

Signature events will also be taking place in Barbados in 2020 including Festive Fridays at Pelican Centre, Genealogy Marketplaces (in each parish), the Barbados Food and Rum Festival (which will be moving from parish to parish) and the Run Barbados Marathon Weekend.

For more details on We Gatherin' programs, schedule, and initiatives please visit wegatherinbarbados.com

