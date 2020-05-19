Barbados: A Sports and Adventure Travel Paradise
Destination & Tourism Barbados Tourism Marketing Inc. Jim Byers May 19, 2020
When you hear the word Barbados you probably think of pristine beaches, sunshine, lively celebrations and top-notch food. With so much to offer, the epic sport and adventure travel scene can get overlooked, even though the temperate climate lends itself perfectly to a diverse array of sporting enthusiasts. Here’s a look at some great options for sports and adventure lovers heading to this beautiful Caribbean island.
HORSERACING
Woven into the history of Barbados, horse racing has been a part of the sporting and social scene since 1845 when Barbados was part of the British Empire. Racing takes place throughout the year at the Garrison Savannah, one of the oldest horse racing tracks in the Americas and part of the UNESCO world heritage site. The historic Garrison Savannah is home to more than just racing. Barbadians and visitors alike enjoy morning and evening jogs while trainers are exercising their horses. Rugby, football, cricket and basketball are regularly played here. But it’s the internationally renowned racing that attracts people from all over. Highlights on the Barbados racing calendar include the Sandy Lane Gold Cup, The Banks Guineas, the Midsummer Creole Classic, the Barbados Derby and the beloved Boxing Day Stakes & Trophy.
GOLF
With perfect weather, stunning views and perfectly kept greens, Barbados is a golfer’s paradise. Whether you’re a seasoned pro or a total beginner, there’s a course for you in Barbados. Surrounded by crystal clear, warm waters and with soft, sandy beaches fringed with palm trees, Barbados is a tropical paradise. With some of the best courses in the world on offer, it’s also a golfer’s paradise. Seamlessly integrated into the dramatic natural landscape, Barbados’ golf courses are a masterpiece in design, with several more world-class courses in the planning. At the top of every keen golfer’s wish list is the renowned ‘Green Monkey’ at Sandy Lane, one of the most exclusive courses in the world. Year-round sunshine and a wonderful climate mean all-year play is a given, and between June and October, even the occasional tropical rain shower rarely lasts long enough to put a stop to your day on the greens. Golfers come from all over the world to visit the top-class clubs, including Barbados Golf Club, Rockley Club, Royal Westmoreland, Sandy Lane, Apes Hill and Almond Beach Resort. Barbados is one of the best places in the world to enjoy a round or two of golf. And if it’s new to you, with such fabulous courses and facilities on offer you might just discover a new passion. I’ve had the pleasure of playing both the Green Monkey and Royal Westmoreland and can attest to their amazing layouts and perfect conditions.
CRICKET
As one of the international capitals of cricket, Barbados always produces some serious talent. It’s played in cricket grounds, in villages and on the streets, and it’s no surprise so many Barbadians are picked for the West Indies team. Barbados has nurtured some legendary players. Sir Garfield Sobers, Malcolm Marshall, Desmond Haynes, Gordon Greenidge, Sir Frank Worrell, Sir Everton Weekes and Sir Clyde Walcott are just some of the sporting stars that hail from Barbados’ sandy shores. It’s never hard to catch a great game of cricket in Barbados. It might be an international Test Match or a One-Day at Kensington Oval, a fast-paced local First-Division match or a friendly game on the beach or a village field. Wherever you watch, expect fantastic play and cheer as the batsman drives through the covers for four, or as the middle stump is rocked by a lightening fast delivery. Then join the afterparty and celebrate in true Caribbean style.
POLO
Polo is in Barbados’ blood. Played on the island since 1884, British officers stationed at Garrison Savannah invited local plantation owners to join their games and quickly established a fun and sociable Polo scene. Many plantation owners had their own stables, so horses were part of everyday life. Fast forward to the 21st century and the Barbados Polo scene is flourishing. Home to internationally renowned clubs such as Buttals Polo Club, Lion Castle, Clifton and the flagship Barbados Polo Club, the polo scene is a permanent and popular fixture in Barbados’ social and sporting calendar. Polo players, teams and visiting clubs are well looked after throughout the season which runs from January to May, and many returns not only for the fabulous polo but for the friendships and camaraderie that’s developed within the Barbados Polo community. Caribbean Polo matches are often a day-long affair. Start with a laid-back and delicious high tea, enjoy the game up close, then experience Polo Barbados-style with dinner, drinks and post-match dancing.
WATER SPORTS
Surrounded by crystal clear waters and blessed with mile after mile of stunning beaches, Barbados is the ideal destination for anyone who loves enjoying the full range of watersports. The conditions you’ll find there simply couldn’t get better. The sea itself is crystal clear and hovers around the 70 to 80° F mark across the year, making diving in and having fun pretty much impossible to avoid. The conditions off the south and west coast in particular are ideal, combining high visibility in the water with a calmness that encourages even absolute beginners to get in and have a go. Activities range from the adrenaline-fueled thrills of jet skiing and parasailing to simply relaxing on the deck of a sail boat as it gently explores the coastline. If you’re looking for more of a challenge, head for the east coast, where scuba diving attractions include natural reefs, shipwrecks and the presence of curious sea turtles. The choice is as varied as the landscape and the beaches, and the hotels are only too happy to arrange watersports for you to enjoy.
