Atout France Meetings Go Virtual This Week
Destination & Tourism Jim Byers February 22, 2021
It’s a big week for French tourism.
Atout France this week is holding a four-day virtual meeting with agents, destination marketers, tour operators and the media. The meeting includes one-on-one sessions for advisors and agents to meet directly with suppliers and learn about travel in one of the world’s favourite countries.
Melanie Paul-Hus, the Atout France Director for Canada, said Atout France will be setting up a specialist program in the second half of this year so agents can be trained on French tourism. She also said Atout France can help advisors with Facebook posts or even contests.
This week’s participants include wonderful regions such as the Cote d’Azur, Provence, Dieppe, Occitanie and Martinique. Here are some highlights from their media presentations on Monday.
Cruise Provence & Cote d’Azur: Offering the south of France to your clients, this is a chance to combine a river or sea cruise with an amazing post or pre-cruise stay and enjoy the stunning coastline of France.
Toulouse: One of the most striking cities in France, Toulouse is a Southwestern city that combines a beautiful heritage, rich culture and amazing gastronomy. It’s often called the pink city because of the colour of its buildings.
Nice Cote d’ Azur: From the shores of the Mediterranean to the peaks of the Mercantour, this region offers up a huge variety of things to do and lovely landscapes.
Martinique: Known as the Flower Island, this is an overseas region of France that’s easy for Canadians to reach and offers unspoiled beaches, waterfalls, hiking trails and other natural wonders. It’s also considered the rum capital of the world.
Occitanie: From the rugged Pyrenees Mountains to the Mediterranean, this area features jaw-dropping scenery in places like Gavarnie, as well as marinas and resorts on the coast. It’s also home to pink flamingoes and the famous Canal du Midi.
Get to France Incoming: This a group that works out personalized itineraries around various travel themes for your groups, from classical tours to exceptional trips.
Dieppe: This is a lovely place all year-round, with a pedestrian friendly city centre, old fishing district and a picturesque Saturday market. Dieppe is the oldest seaside resort in France and its waterfront has a kilometer-long promenade.
Club Med Canada: Since 1950, Club Med offers guests a chance to unwind and reconnect in the world’s most beautiful destinations.
Montpelier: Visitors will find 1,000 years of history, an intense cultural life and wonderful French cuisine, as well as 300 days of sunshine every year. The city is just 11 km’s from the Mediterranean.
Chateau de la Treyne: This is a remarkable Relais and Chateaux property in the gorgeous Dordogne Valley, with 18 rooms and suites decorated with period furniture, four-poster beds and Jacuzzi-style bathtubs, not to mention a Michelin star restaurant.
Galeries Lafayette Paris: The first European department store, founded in 1893, this amazing Paris facility features more than 35,000 brands and is graced by a beautiful, neobyzantine dome. Paris architecture at its finest.
For more information on France, Europe
For more Destination & Tourism News
More by Jim Byers
Comments
You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS