Atout France: A Whirlwind Tour of a Magical Destination
Destination & Tourism October 20, 2020
From luxury hotels to new museums, and from world-class ski hills to cycling among the vineyards, there’s never a shortage of things to do in France.
Travel from Canada to France has, of course, slowed since March of this year. But France is open to Canadians (without the need to quarantine as of October 20), and there are tons of amazing things to see and do.
Atout France put on a show for North American media on Tuesday, showing off one of the world’s most visited and best-loved countries from north to south and east to west.
“We’re eager to welcome our North American friends,” one tourism official noted.
Major events planned for this year had to be postponed, but there are plenty of big things to look forward to in 2021, including:
- The Bordeaux Wine Festival, the largest in Europe, is slated for June 1720, 2021
- The sumptuous Hotel Du Palais Biarritz is slated for a grand reopening in March of next year
- The Bourse de Commerce – Pinault Collection, a truly spectacular museum in central Park with 5,000 pieces of art work to display, is supposed to open in January, 2021
- August 6 to 15 next year is the Brittany Festival Interceltique, celebrating Celtic culture
- L’Hotel de la Marine, which is in the former headquarters of the French Navy and looks amazing, has a planned opening in Paris for April of next year
- The Jazz a Juan in Juanles-Pins is July 9-25, 2021
There are, of course, plenty of great attractions and things to do in France even if there’s no festival taking place. Here are some highlights from Tuesday’s presentations:
- The Loire Valley is a UNESCO heritage site with some of the world’s most beautiful castles. It’s also great for winetasting and cycling
- The AuvergneRhone-Alpes area boast a mix of beautiful mountains, wineries and 94 Michelin-star restaurants
- Bordeaux is, of course, to some of the world’s best wineries. The city also boasts elegant, 18th century heritage architecture by the bucket load.
- The Basque region is close to the Pyrenees Mountains and has long, quiet beaches and great golf courses
- Lavorel Hotels has 10 beautiful properties in France, all four to five stars. They have hotels in such great destinations as Lyon, Courchevel and Paris
- Marseille is a great base for hiking and scuba diving. You’ll also find wonderful markets and museums
- Nice not only has the lovely Promenade des Anglais, but lovely architecture and a great antique market on Mondays
- Val D’Isere is home to amazing skiing for both experts and beginners. You’ll also find gourmet dining and beautiful mountain chalets
For more information on France, Paris, Bordeaux
For more Destination & Tourism News
Comments
You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS