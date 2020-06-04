Antigua Re-Opens for International Tourism: First Flight Last Night
Destination & Tourism Jim Byers June 04, 2020
“We are open, and we are ready.”
With those words, Antigua and Barbuda got ready last night to welcome their first international visitors since the islands were closed for tourism in mid-March due to COVID-19.
Antigua and Barbuda Tourism officials held a virtual press conference on Thursday in advance of an American Airlines flight from Miami, telling journalists and other observers that they have an ideal and healthy destination for visitors from Canada, the U.S, Europe and other parts of the world.
“Today is an auspicious day for us,” said Tourism and Investment Minister Charles “Max” Fernandez. “Today we take our first steps to restoring and reviving our tourism economy as we open our borders to commercial, international travel.”
Antigua and Barbuda Tourism Authority CEO Colin James said Antigua is famous for having 365 beaches, with freedom and tranquility all around. Barbuda even has a 17-mile pink sand beach for visitors to explore.
“Our message to visitors is they can have the best of what Antigua has to offer; wonderful weather, beautiful beaches, outstanding service, friendly people, a remarkable product, inspiring cuisine; all of that with safety, security and space.”
Officials say travel advisors tell them their clients want to visit, and that they’re seeing a “steady increase” in bookings.
All arriving passengers during the first phase of re-opening must have a mask in their possession for use on disembarkation, which must be worn in public areas throughout their stay in Antigua and Barbuda. All arriving passengers must complete a health declaration form. Screenings and thermal checks will occur on arrival and passengers may be asked to undergo coronavirus testing on arrival, at their own expense.
Airports, hotels and attractions will have new cleaning policies in place, along with hand sanitizers, physical distancing requirements and other improvements to ease health concerns of travellers.
Officials pointed out that most lodgings on Antigua and Barbuda are built in villa style, which means more space for physical/social distancing.
Visitors who don’t have a positive test will be able to move freely about the islands and take in attractions with approved safety certificates.
Roughly one-half the hotels on the island are open at this stage, officials said. They also said they hope to have flights from Canada in July.
The island nation will soon launch a new global marketing campaign, and they hope to offer fams to agents in the fall.
“Antigua and Barbuda are offering the ideal space to escape the claustrophobia of life indoors as we launch our new marketing campaign, ‘Your space in the sun,’” said Lorraine Headley-Raeburn, chairperson of the Antigua and Barbuda Tourism Authority.
She also said the islands offer visitors “a space to breathe, a space to play, a space to move and a space to heal.”
For more information, visit https://visitantiguabarbuda.com/
