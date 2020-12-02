Antigua and Barbuda: Deserted Beaches, Quiet Islands and Luxe Resorts
Destination & Tourism Jim Byers December 02, 2020
From historic harbors to luxury resorts and glittering, empty beaches, Antigua and Barbuda offer up an outstanding combination of things to do in an age of social distancing.
Antigua and Barbuda Tourism officials put on a virtual tour for agents and the media on Tuesday, showing off health and safety protocols and some of the island’s 365 beaches; one for every day of the year.
“There are plenty of secluded beaches where you can be by yourself,” said Colin James, chief executive at Antigua and Barbuda Tourism.
The tour began at Nelson’s Dockyard on the south end of the island, where you’ll find historic Georgian architecture and glittering yachts spread out on a beautiful, irregularly-shaped bay that offers great protection from the sea. It’s part of Nelson’s Dockyard National Park, which also contains Shirley Heights, where you’ll find one of the best views in the Caribbean. The park is a UNESCO World Heritage Site and is named after British Admiral Horatio Nelson, who lived here from 1784 to 1787.
Nelson's Dockyard is also home to some of Antigua's sailing and yachting events such as Antigua Sailing Week and the Antigua Charter Yacht Meeting.
Virtual show participants also got a boat ride around part of the island courtesy of Adventure Antigua, which runs eco-tours where you can go snorkelling, caving and do other activities.
You’ll find more than 300 sugar mills on Antigua, remnants of the island’s days as a sugar producer.
There are high, volcanic hills on the south side of the island and limestone on the north coast, which also is dotted with dozens of quiet, unexplored offshore islands. Antigua also offers coral reefs, sea turtles, pelican nesting island, hiking trails and more.
Fort Barrington, which dates to 1739, is a great place for history fans, and also for the kids to run and explore. You’ll find excellent views, too.
James said Antigua has “lots of wide open spaces and deserted beaches where you can rejuvenate or even fall in love.”
Wednesday’s show also featured virtual tours of the Royalton Resort and Spa, the newest all-inclusive resort on Antigua, and Tamarind Hills, which showcased its luxurious, two-bedroom villas and ocean views.
James said Antigua and Barbuda was the first country in the Caribbean to open for tourism (back on June 1). Canadians and others can visit now but must be able to produce a negative PCR test for COVID-19 that’s been taken within seven days of arrival.
“We have done everything possible to ensure you are safe and also that the people who live on the island are safe,” he said. “Loads of protocols have been put in place; your taxis, your excursions.”
James said visitors should look for “Sun, Sea, Safe” decals and logos so they know they’re in safe hands.
The tourism board’s ‘Your Space in the Sun’ Sweepstakes offers a prize of free airfare for two and four nights stay in an amazing Diamond suite at the all-inclusive, luxurious Royalton Resort in Antigua, which features the only overwater bungalows in the island nation. The sweepstakes officially launched at the resort on November 29. The exquisite resort reopened with a fanfare and Royalton safety-assured protocols in place the day of the sweepstakes launch, after closing in March when the coronavirus pandemic started.
The online holiday sweepstakes is open to persons over 18, residing in the United States of America, The United Kingdom, Canada and the Caribbean. To enter go to visitantiguabarbuda.com. Only one entry is allowed. The sweepstakes will run until 11:59 p.m. on December 31, 2020. The winner will be chosen randomly.
For more information on Antigua and Barbuda, visit www.visitantiguabarbuda.com.
