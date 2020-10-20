Anguilla Phase Two Starts November 1
Destination & Tourism October 20, 2020
Anguilla hasn’t had an active COVID-19 case since April. They’ve had only three in total, with no deaths. Officials say the World Health Organization has declared the island COVID-free. Still, they’re not taking any chances with their November 1 opening.
The first of November marks the beginning of phase two for Anguilla, Tourism Minister Haydn Hughes said on a Caribbean Tourism Organization Facebook appearance on Tuesday.
“It’s a controlled reopening,” Hughes said.
All hotels on the islands have to be certified and COVID-ready, with strict protocols in place, he said. Workers at bus transportation companies and tour boats also have been trained in proper health and safety practices.
Would-be visitors to the island can come in by plane or boat, but they have to be pre-approved and have to display a valid COVID-19 test with negative results. Those tests have to be taken three to five days prior to arrival, Hughes said.
Hotel spas aren’t open and there’s no indoor dining, but he said something like 3,000 rooms are available in hotels, villas and Air BnB properties. Select activities such as scuba diving, golf or deep sea fishing can be undertaken by guests away from their hotels, but they can only be done as part of a coordinated tour or activity.
There’s currently no requirement for masks o be worn on the island, Hughes said.
“It won’t be as robust a season as 2019” but Hughes said visitors can have a great experience.
“I don’t believe we have any significant risks,” he said.
A revised fee schedule has also been introduced to help offset the steep costs of managing the re-entry protocols and procedures. For visitors staying at a pre-approved property, for a period of less than three months, the fees listed below are effective immediately:
5 DAYS OR LESS
Individual Traveler: $300 USD
Couple: $500 USD
Family: Main applicant $300 USD + $250 USD per additional family member.
6 DAYS TO 3 MONTHS (90 DAYS)
Individual Traveler: $400 USD
Couple: $600 USD + $250 USD per additional family member.
Family: Main applicant $400 USD + $250 USD per additional family member.
This fee covers two (2) tests per person, surveillance and costs associated with the additional public health presence.
For extended stays of over 3 months and up to 12 months, the original fees still apply, as follows:
3 MONTHS TO 12 MONTHS
Individual Traveler: $ 2,000 USD
Family (4 persons): $ 3,000 USD + $ 250 USD per additional family member.
Family: Main Applicant + three (3) dependents.
A Dependent:
a child or step-child under the age of 26 years;
any other relative who is, by reason of age or any infirmity of body or mind, wholly dependent on that person for his/her subsistence.
This fee covers two (2) tests per person, surveillance and costs associated with the additional public health presence, the cost of extended immigration time/entry and a digital work permit.
All fees are payable only on approval of the travel application.
June 2020, Anguilla was categorized by the World Health Organization (WHO) as having “no cases” of COVID-19. Anguilla currently has the classification of “No Travel Health Notice: Very Low Risk for COVID-19” from the Centers for Disease Control (CDC) (https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/travelers/map-and-travel-notices.html).
To date, there are no active or suspected cases on the island, and to ensure that this remains the case, there is no change to the entry requirements. A negative test result obtained three to five days prior to arrival along with travel health insurance that covers COVID-related treatment is required, and all visitors will be given a PCR test on arrival.
A second test will be administered on day 10 of their visit, for those originating from low-risk countries, and on day 14 for guests arriving from higher-risk countries. Once a negative result is returned after the second test, guests are then free to explore the island.
Travel Applications are being accepted online at the Anguilla Tourist Board’s website; a concierge will guide each applicant through the process. The site provides visitors with everything they need to know about the application process as well as experiencing life in Anguilla.
For information on Anguilla please visit the official website of the Anguilla Tourist Board: www.IvisitAnguilla.com.
For more information on Anguilla, Caribbean
For more Destination & Tourism News
Comments
You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS