Anguilla Announces New E-Visa Portal
Destination & Tourism January 25, 2021
Anguilla’s Department of Immigration has introduced a new online portal, e-Visa Anguilla, to facilitate the application process for visitors who need a visa to travel to Anguilla. Anguilla’s e-Visa portal offers visitors detailed information on the island’s visa requirements, and guides prospective applicants through an easy, 3-step process. Travellers who log on to e-Visa Anguilla can complete and submit the application form, check the status of the application, and receive the electronic visa authorization that must be presented on arrival.
Citizens of the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom and many European and Caribbean countries may enter Anguilla and stay for up to three months without a visa. Also, travellers who have a valid visa to enter the UK, US or Canada may use this visa to enter Anguilla. Travellers can determine whether they require a visa by visiting the portal here.
“This is a significant and welcome development for our island, which will also have a positive impact on the growth strategy for our tourism industry," said the Hon. Parliamentary Secretary Tourism, Mrs. Quincia Gumbs Marie. “As we expand beyond our traditional source markets of North America and Europe, and as we target extended-stay visitors, it is important to make it as easy and convenient as possible for our guests to come to our island.”
Visitors may apply for a single entry or multiple entry visa. A single entry visa, which costs US$140, is processed within 3-5 business days and allows the holder to stay for up to 90 consecutive days. It must be used within 30 days of the issue date. A multiple entry visa costs US$250, is valid for one year, and allows for multiple stays of up to 90 consecutive days. It is also processed within 3-5 business days and must be used within 30 days of the issue date. Both single entry and multiple entry visas may be used for both business and leisure purposes.
To apply for a visa visitors must present a current passport, valid for at least 6 months, and a valid email address. For more information on Anguilla’s visa requirements and to make an application for a visa to travel to the island please visit e-Visa Anguilla at https://evisa.gov.ai .
