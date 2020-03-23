And Now For Something Completely Different: TravelPulse Web Cam
Destination & Tourism March 23, 2020
There's an awful lot of bad news out there in the travel world right now. So, here's something a little different; a regular look at a nice web cam in the world.
The zoo itself is closed, but the penguins at the San Diego Zoo in California are as cute as ever. Enjoy this brief respite from the bad stuff.
