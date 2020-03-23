Last updated: 05:06 PM ET, Mon March 23 2020

And Now For Something Completely Different: TravelPulse Web Cam

Destination & Tourism March 23, 2020

San Diego Zoo Penguin Cam
San Diego Zoo Penguin Cam.

There's an awful lot of bad news out there in the travel world right now. So, here's something a little different; a regular look at a nice web cam in the world.

The zoo itself is closed, but the penguins at the San Diego Zoo in California are as cute as ever. Enjoy this brief respite from the bad stuff.

