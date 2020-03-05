Amazing Ireland and Wonderful Whiskey: Now That's a Combination
Destination & Tourism March 05, 2020
A century ago, Irish whiskey made in Dublin alone accounted for an astonishing 70% of the whiskey sold in the world. Due to a number of issues, including politics and the rise of Scotch whisky, that share plummeted to a tiny sliver.
For more than a century, all of Dublin’s whiskey distilleries were shuttered.
But things are definitely on the upswing for whiskey with an “e.” In the last ten years or so, Ireland has gone from four whiskey distilleries to 31. Demand in Ontario has doubled in the past ten years. And Dublin now has four distilleries, and they’re cranking out a wide variety of traditional and new, innovative products.
A few dozen lucky members of the travel trade and travel media gathered for a tasting at a lunch in Toronto on Thursday that was put on by Tourism Ireland and the Irish Whiskey Association.
Officials paired three types of Irish whiskey with three types of Irish cheese prior to lunch, and then paired three more whiskeys with yummy Irish chocolate for dessert. Representatives from Jameson, Bushmills and Dublin-based Teeling (which isn’t as well-known but makes delicious whiskeys in a variety of styles) were on hand to pass on information about how the product is made. Teeling uses Napa Valley Cabernet Sauvigon barrels, Port Barrels and Madeira barrels for some of its whiskeys, and also makes one largely out of corn.
“Irish whiskey is approachable and unique,” said William Lavelle, Head of Drinks, Irish Whiskey Association. “We want to make Ireland the number one destination in the world for whiskey tourism.”
Lavelle said a program called Irish Whiskey 360 has been created to give visitors a guide to all the great distilleries around the country. There are now 17 distilleries in the program but that should be up to 21 by the month of May, he said.
Of course, there are plenty of other great reasons to visit Ireland. The inaugural Taste of Ireland program last year had more than 700 opportunities for folks to explore food and drink options on the Emerald Isle. This year, the program’s second season, will be even bigger and will run from September to November, said Dana Welch, head of Tourism Ireland’s Canadian operations.
Ireland’s food scene also has exploded along with its distillery products, and the country now has 21 Michelin-starred restaurants. On top of that, Galway, a great university city in the west of Ireland, has been named the European Capital of Culture and also was named a top ten world city to visit by Lonely Planet, Welch said.
If you’re a golf fan, you’ll want to know that the 2026 Ryder Cup matches will be played at Ireland’s Adare Manor, a stunning castle and hotel with fine food near both Limerick and Shannon.
Welch said travel agents and advisors can access Tourism Ireland’s Facebook page. The page provides special offers, wonderful content, FAM trip information and other useful bits for advisors, she said.
Canadian visits to Ireland last year rose by 5.5%, climbing to nearly 284,000 in total.
