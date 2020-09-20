Amazing Beaches and Resorts, Plus a Top-Notch Safety Record in Anguilla
Anguilla is known for its pristine beaches – and that unsullied reputation extends to the way the destination has responded to the current pandemic.
With only three confirmed cases of Covid-19, all recovered, it remains the perfect paradise escape. Anguilla has taken its time opening it shores to foreigners but Canadians can rejoice that we will soon be welcome visitors.
Anguilla, is off the beaten track – just where you want to be when a world pandemic is underway. The country doesn’t have regularly scheduled flights from Canada. Rather, Canadians have enjoyed this beautiful island by flying first to either St. Maarten, Puerto Rico, or Antigua in the Caribbean.
In the past Canadians also had the option to fly via the US…a route that will be off the table for the foreseeable future.
Flying into St. Maarten’s Princess Juliana Airport has long been a favourite access point for Canadians. Direct non-stop flights from Toronto and Montreal, then a short ferry ride to beautiful Anguilla. Your vacation starts when you step on the boat. Flights to St. Maarten are expected to resume again this Fall/Winter season.
Antigua is another great gateway for Canadians travelling to Anguilla. Direct flights depart Toronto and Montreal to Antigua where passengers can now connect to a short 45 minute flight to Clayton J. Lloyd located at The Valley, the island’s capital.
Planning on a family trip to Anguilla? Grandparents, parents, children? You may want to consider one of the many charter jet options from Canada directly to Clayton J. Lloyd International Airport in Anguilla. The perfect way to stay inside your bubble even when heading south.
Anguilla is known for its white-sand beaches and sunny weather, delicious food, friendly islanders and diverse accommodation options that has much to tempt travellers as they emerge from this pandemic.
You'll also find some of the best resorts in the Caribbean, including Belmond Cap Juluca, CuisinArt, The Four Seasons, Zemi Beach House and Malliouhana.
According to the tourism website, all persons returning to Anguilla are required to provide a negative COVID-19 PCR test conducted within 3-5 days prior to arrival date. They also need insurance that covers COVID-19 medical costs and full hospitalization, doctors’ visits, prescriptions and air ambulance. Visitors also must complete online passenger information and health screening questionnaire.
The website says travellers will also be required to be tested upon arrival and on day 10 of their visit.
