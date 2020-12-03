Aloha Canada 2020 Virtual Hawai'i Tourism Show: A Definite Success
As one of the most remote island chains in the world, Hawai;i has been practicing distancing for hundreds of years.
There are now flights to the Hawaiian Islands from all over the world, but that sense of isolation and being able to find a place all to yourself is still there in spades.
Hawaii tourism officials put on a marvellous event for Canadian agents and the media on Thursday with the first-ever virtual Aloha Canada session.
More than 400 agents, partners, tourism officials and members of the media took part in the virtual show, which featured technology available from TravelPulse Canada. Agents and advisors were able to meet one-on-one with key hotel representatives and other partners, as well as with individual island tourism officials and attractions.
Participants included Air Canada Vacations, WestJet Vacations, TravelBrands, Marriott hotels, Outrigger Resorts, Kualoa Ranch and the Ka’anapali Beach Hotel. Experts from Maui, Kauai, Hawai’I Big island and the island of O’ahu took part
Agents and other attendees were able to meet in the networking room, watch valuable, information-packed webinars and download virtual brochures to help them sell future trips to Hawai’I, one of the top destinations for Canadians year after year.
John De Fries, president and CEO of the Hawai’I Tourism Authority, said in his opening address that Hawaiians are proud of their efforts to take care of/protect/nurture their land and the ocean and fresh water streams, as well as each other; a concept the Hawaiian people call “malama.”
“You’d be hard-pressed to find a more appropriate Hawaiian cultural value for us to get through this pandemic and onward to a brighter future,” he said.
TravelPulse Canada had a chance to chat virtually with representatives of all four of the major islands. Here are a few highlights:
MAUI
This is perhaps the most popular island for Canadians, with a wealth of attractions and amazing resorts and hotels to choose from. You can shop and enjoy fine dining in Lahaina or Wailea, but there are also plenty of places to get away from it all, including lovely, lush Hana, upcountry Maui and both the north and south shores. Randy Parker, director of sales for the Maui Visitors Bureau?, also noted that folks who want to truly escape should try the neighboring island of Molokai, which has amazing waterfalls, the world’s highest sea cliffs and not a single stoplight on a large, beautiful island with just over 7,000 people.
O’AHU
This island is known as the home of Honolulu and Waikiki Beach. But there’s far more to the island than that. The north shore has wonderful, casual towns like Haleiwa, and you can stop at one of a dozen or so shrimp trucks on the northwest coast to try fresh, delicious shrimp. The west coast near Makaha is a place most visitors never see, but offers amazing cultural and nature opportunities, including swimming with dolphins. For folks interested in history, O’ahu has a ton of great options. The Bishop Museum in Honolulu tells great stories of how the islands and the South Pacific were settled, while Iolani Palace is the only royal palace on American soil. Honolulu also has wonderful art galleries and a tremendous food scene, not to mention wonderful nature hikes to tumbling waterfalls and magical walks to the rim of the volcanic crater called Diamond Head. O’ahu also offers visitors plenty of opportunities to connect with nature and Hawaiian culture by refurbishing ancient fishponds and re-planting native Hawaiian flora.
KAUAI
Sometimes known as the Garden Isle, Kauai features the most majestic mountains in Hawaii; deep green, ancient, folded peaks that tumble into the blue Pacific Ocean on the north shore. The Kalalau Trail is one of the best hiking trails in the world; skirting steep cliffs and offering views of deep blue ocean below. You also can go inner-tubing on placid rivers, ride rumbling ATV’s through jungle landscapes and taking boat rides to the rugged north coast as you’re escorted by pods of dolphins. Po’ipu has lovely resorts and great golf courses, and towns like Waimea, Hanalei and Hanapepe offer a glimpse of simpler times. Kauai also has chocolate farm tours and tours of a rum plantation, complete (naturally) with tastings.
HAWAII BIG ISLAND
It’s easy to get lost on Hawai’I Big Island, which is larger than all the other major islands put together. Volcanoes National Park is a perennial favourite. The main visitor centre is still closed due to volcano flows a couple years ago, but rangers are happy to chat outside the centre and give great tips to visitors. The main city of Hilo has tons of throwback charm and also is home to lovely Rainbow Falls. A drive up the east side of the island reveals lush, tropical forests and more romantic waterfalls, as well as pretty churches outlined against the deep blue Pacific Ocean. The Kona coast on the west side is home to fabulous resorts such as the Four Seasons Hualalai, and also has several terrific golf courses. The town of Kailua-Kona has tons of charm and fun shopping, while the quiet, lonely north end of the island offers imposing views and funky towns such as Havi and Waimea.
TRAVEL NOTE
Hawai’I recently brought in new rules that allow Canadians to get tested for COVID-19 before they fly. Those who can show a negative test are able to skip mandatory quarantine laws. The program initially included all islands, but Kauai recently withdrew. Visitors can still travel to Kauai but, for now, must undergo a 14-day quarantine upon arrival. There also are travel restrictions on O’ahu, so please consult the proper websites and do your research before you book.
