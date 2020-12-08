Air Canada Restarts Flights to Antigua and Barbuda
December 08, 2020
Canadians have an easy way to get to one of the most beautiful nations in the Caribbbean.
Antigua and Barbuda will see a boost in airlift for the winter season as demand for the destination increases amongst travellers seeking to escape the cold weather. Air Canada returned to Antigua on Sunday, December 6, while US and UK airlines will be adding additional flights to the destination within the month.
The Sunday flight was Air Canada’s first flight to Antigua since March. Passengers and flight crew were greeted upon arrival with a water salute and the Minister of Tourism, the Hon. Charles Fernandez and the CEO of Antigua & Barbuda Tourism Authority, Colin C. James were on hand to greet the crew and passengers.
Antigua and Barbuda Minister of Tourism, the Hon. Charles Fernandez said: “We are heading into the holiday season with increased airlift as consumer confidence is returning.”
American Airlines, Delta and United Airlines will also have increased flight schedules to Antigua in the coming months from U.S. gateways.
CEO of the Antigua and Barbuda Tourism Authority, Colin C. James encouraged tourism stakeholders to remain optimistic going into 2021. “We’ve been constantly engaging with airline partners, and most importantly engaging with the travel trade to keep the interest and the drive in the destination.”
Antigua has long been a regional hub for the Eastern Caribbean - this is even more important now as some neighbouring islands are not being regularly serviced from Canada. Great connections can be had through Antigua’s V.C. Bird International Airport to Anguilla, Dominica, Guadeloupe, Montserrat (by ferry), St. Barths, St. Maarten, and St. Kitts/Nevis. Regional airlines that service Antigua include LIAT, St. Barths Commuter, Trans Anguilla Airways, and Winair.
Sunwing and WestJet have yet to announce resumption dates for flights to the destination from Canada, but the carriers are expected to resume flying early in 2021.
November also saw the return of LIAT Airlines to the skies, with the resumption of regular commercial service on November 30. The airline will operate flights, five days a week to seven destinations: Antigua, Barbados Dominica Grenada, St. Lucia, St. Kitts, and St. Vincent.
