A Video Tribute to Earth Day From Aruba
Destination & Tourism April 21, 2020
The Aruba Tourism Authority has created a video tribute for the 50th anniversary of Earth Day.
Coming from the point of view of Aruba the land, “Dushi Tera,” (sweet land in English), the message is articulated through a tapestry of real Aruban voices. To represent the diverse culture of Aruba (the country comprises more than 90 nationalities), 17 locals, ranging from ages nine to 90, can be heard detailing the island’s sweeping landscapes and serene beaches.
The video ends with a call to action to sign the Aruba Promise, designed to make visitors aware of their impact when travelling and promise to be a responsible traveller on the island to preserve it for generations to come.
The video serves as part of the Aruba Tourism Authority’s new digital content platform to bring a taste of One Happy Island to the home of future visitors. From a “30-minutes of happiness” video to games and even backgrounds for Zoom calls, the content was created to be a source of positivity to remind us all that we are #TogetherWhileApart.
Sustainability in Aruba
Lonely Planet named Aruba as one of its top 2020 countries for the countries sustainability efforts, i.e. Aruba has offered the island to be a testing hub for other countries’ renewable energy solutions.
Aruba officially passed a law banning all single-use plastic and oxybenzone that will go into effect July 1, 2020. Banned items will include plastic cups and straws, utensils, and Styrofoam boxes. This ban also includes oxybenzone, sunscreens that contribute to the deterioration of coral reefs.
