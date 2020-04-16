A Historic and Beautiful Synagogue: Surprising Barbados
Destination & Tourism Barbados Tourism Marketing Inc. Jim Byers April 15, 2020
Most visitors to Barbados know about the beaches and resorts, not to mention the island’s long-standing love affair with rum. Barbados is credited with being the first place on earth to distill rum, now one of the most popular drinks in the world.
But the story behind Barbados’ production of rum is a fascinating one, including a strong connection with Jewish immigrants who helped build the island’s rum industry.
The first Jewish settlers arrived in Barbados from Brazil, England, Suriname and Germany around 1628. Barbados, in fact, was the first British territory to give full political rights to Jews.
Later, many more came from Brazil, where they fleeing religious persecution by Portuguese authorities. They brought knowledge of the sugar cane industry with them. A byproduct of making sugar is molasses, a key ingredient in rum. And thus, an industry was born.
By 1654, a mikvah (a bath used in Jewish rituals) and synagogue were built in Bridgetown.
Today, one of the top sights in Barbados is the Nidhe Israel Synagogue and Museum (It means, roughly, Synagogue of the Scattered of Israel), a lovely downtown property that’s one of the oldest synagogues in the western hemisphere. It's also a UNESCO world heritage site.
The building fell into disrepair over the years but was rededicated in 1987 and stands today as a beacon of religious freedom.
The main building, a handsome, sturdy structure painted in a lovely shade of lavender/pink, houses the synagogue, which features tall, handsome wood columns and ornate chandeliers. The interior walls are a pretty shade of pale yellow, and you’ll find several beautiful stained glass windows.
The adjacent Nidhe Israel Museum documents the fascinating story of the Barbados Jewish community while paying homage to its role in Barbadian heritage and society as a whole. Visitors to the museum can find a timeline chronicling the Jewish settlement of Barbados and the role of Jewish settlers role in the island’s vital sugar industry. You also can see historic artefacts and view interactive displays, which are designed to provide a more realistic and detailed experience.
Adjacent to the museum and synagogue is a small cemetery, which is surrounded by low stone walls and makes for a fascinating visit.
According to the website bajanthings.com, the mikvah is fed by a natural spring and was discovered more or less by accident. Excavations were made near the synagogue in 2008 as historians searched for the rabbi’s house. The remains of the house were discovered by a team of students, and the mikvah, which had steps leading to a 3.5 meter-deep pool, was discovered shortly afterward.
I attended a social event at the synagogue and briefly toured the museum a few years ago and found it a beautiful, tranquil spot with tremendous stories to tell.
They also do artisan’s workshops, and there’s a café on site with shady spots for a casual meal or snack.
While you're in central Bridgetown, be sure to check out the historic Parliament buildings and stroll around the city's lovely harbour.
IF YOU GO
The synagogue is currently closed because of the worldwide COVID-19 situation. It’s normally open from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on weekdays and Saturdays from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. from mid-December to mid-April.
Admission to the synagogue is free, but the museum costs about $18 CAD. You also can book tours.
Warning: shorts are acceptable most of the time, but not during services.
