Viking Unveils Expedition Trips to Antartica, The Arctic and The Great Lakes
Cruise Viking January 16, 2020
Get ready for Viking Expeditions Cruises.
One of the world’s most popular river and ocean cruise lines is heading to the Antarctic and the Arctic Ocean with new ships and a whole new style of cruising, beginning in 2022. They’ll also be increasing competition on a relatively new frontier for cruising, with high-end ships voyaging on the Great Lakes, including stops in Toronto.
The moves were announced Wednesday night at the Beverly Hilton Hotel’s International Ballroom, the same place where Brad Pitt, Meryl Streep and other Hollywood glitterati gathered earlier this month for the Golden Globe Awards.
Viking Chairman Torstein Hagen had the audience in the palm of his hand – and often in stitches – during his low-key but personable chat on Wednesday night as he outlined Viking’s amazing history and the company’s plans for the future.
Viking will begin its expedition voyages two years from now with two ships, the Polaris and the Octantis, which will service 378 guests with 260 crew on state-of-the-art vessels.
“We are going to perfect expedition voyages; that’s our ambition,” said the low-key Hagen, who hails from a small town in Norway and talks very much like a small-town, humble Canadian.
Viking Cruises are sometimes described as luxury, but Hagen said that doesn’t translate to unnecessary, over-the-top opulence. Instead, it often means simplicity and great amenities, such as massive windows on the expedition ships that are on their way and drying closets for wet clothes.
Hagen said Viking likes to use the phrase “understated elegance,” and that Viking aims at the “thinking, curious traveller.”
Viking has a number of basic principles, including no children, no casinos on their ships and no “nickel and diming” of passengers, he said.
Viking began with just four ships in 1997 and will have 78 by the time this year is finished. That’s a phenomenal rate of growth no matter how you slice it.
Hagen said Viking has been rated number one by Travel + Leisure the last four years, and tops by Travel Weekly for more than a decade.
With an average price of $1,250 per passenger per night for their expedition voyages, Viking also comes in as the most affordable of all the major expedition cruise companies, Hagen said.
Viking commanded 32 % of the North American market for river cruises in 2012. Last year, that figure was a remarkable 50%. The company has been experiencing growth of about 24% every year since 2020, he said.
Looking ahead, Hagen said 88% of Viking’s capacity for ocean cruises is sold out for 2020, as is 77% of their river cruise capacity.
The scheduled Great Lakes trips will include stops in such places as Toronto, Detroit, Sault Ste. Marie, Thunder Bay, Milwaukee and Duluth.
The main event on Wednesday night featured a couple of lively tunes from Norwegian singer Sissel Kyrjkjebo, backed by a terrific trio of musicians. In addition to belting out a couple of fabulous tunes, she also helped in the naming ceremony for the Viking Jupiter ship.
The event was preceded by a cocktail reception that featured tables groaning with fresh crab legs, shrimp, salmon and other seafood, as well as champagne and cocktails. They even had a Viking in full regalia, including a rather scary-looking axe.
