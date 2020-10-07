Unique Brands, Amazing Experiences With American Queen Steamboat Company
Cruise American Queen Steamboat Company October 07, 2020
American Queen Steamboat Company and Victory Cruise Lines want to welcome your clients to experience our unique brands.
There’s never been a better time to get your clients’ next cruise on the calendar. Right now, they can book one of our 2021 U.S. cruises and save up to $1,400 per stateroom*. Plus, they’ll enjoy the security of knowing they can cancel for a full refund if they change their mind.
Our ships are small, and 2021 sailings are booking fast. Book your client’s trip now for the best savings and selection.
Invite your clients to discover what an amazing country we live in as they sail handcrafted itineraries on ships custom-built for comfort and their surroundings.
The Mississippi
Featured Itinerary: Charms of the South
Your clients can discover the Mississippi Delta on the river’s most authentic paddlewheelers. They’ll take in silent Civil War battlefields, seductive Memphis blues, New Orleans jazz, irresistible southern cooking, and an exclusive call at Nottoway Plantation.
The Great Lakes
Featured Itinerary: Splendor of the Great Lakes
Your clients can dive into North America’s freshwater maritime legacy, stopping at Sault Ste. Marie, rustic Mackinac Island and other intoxicating ports along the way. Relax, engage, and explore on this unforgettable journey.
Alaska
Featured Itinerary: Alaska Insider
Invite your clients to travel with expert researchers from California Polytechnic State University on a ship custom-designed for Alaska, learning as they go and sharing their delight as the captain takes full advantage of opportunities for unscheduled exploration.
What’s new?
*New Itinerary*
Yucatan's Mayan Cruise Tour
11-day Cruise Tour
Roundtrip Cancun (Cozumel), MX
Your clients can discover Mexico by both land and sea, soaking up Mayan culture, relaxing on Caribbean beaches and exploring regions and sites that are rarely seen. Highlight: They can greet the morning at the awe-inspiring Mayan city of Chichen Itza!
*New ship*
Victory Cruise Lines’ Ocean Victory
Designed for intimate access to Alaska’s most delicate environments, this new state-of-the-art expedition ship sails Alaska and British Columbia, as well as a unique 17-day sailing through Costa Rica and Mexico to San Diego. Fewer than 200 spaces available on each departure.
*New Special Edition Voyages*
These masterfully crafted theme cruises combine lively onboard events with exclusive shore excursions to create the cruise of a lifetime. Whatever your client’s interest – Big Bands, bourbon, folk art or horse racing – we have a cruise for them.
*New SAFECRUISE procedures*
Hospitality is who we are, and we take care of your clients when they vacation with us. Our painstaking SAFECRUISE policies, processes, and procedures are implemented at every step of the journey to ensure their safety and peace of mind.
*Additional terms and conditions may apply. Visit https://www.americanqueensteamboatcompany.com/offer-terms-and-conditions/ for more details
For more information on American Queen Steamboat Company, United States
For more Cruise News
Comments
You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS