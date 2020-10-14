Last updated: 03:30 PM ET, Wed October 14 2020

TravelBrands Offers $0 Deposit on Select Sailings Booked Before Nov 30

Cruise TravelBrands October 14, 2020

Carnival Cruise Line - Carnival Magic
PHOTO: Exterior of Carnival Magic. (photo via Carnival Cruise Line)

TravelBrands is offering a $0 deposit when booking a cruise vacation until six months prior to sailing. This exclusive offer lasts until November 30, 2020 and is applicable on new individual bookings at least six months prior to departure.

This TravelBrands offer is available with Azamara, Carnival, Celebrity Cruise Line, MSC Cruises Norwegian Cruise Line and Royal Caribbean International. It is applicable to all sailings, room categories and durations.

TravelBrands Encore Cruises is a premier cruising wholesaler with over 25 years of history in the travel market. It provides a variety of products and services that help travel agents complete the ultimate cruise vacation for their clients. The brand offers true cruise packages, complete with protected air and any pre or post cruise land stays a traveller may require, as well as excursions and transfers.

To learn more about this exclusive cruise offer, please visit www.travelbrandsaccess.com.

