TDC Partnering With Le Boat for Great Canadian Houseboat Holidays
Cruise Jim Byers December 17, 2020
Transat Distribution Canada (TDC), Canada’s largest full-service travel agency network, is proud to offer Canadians a unique way to travel on the Rideau Canal, a UNESCO World Heritage Site, in the comfort of their own luxury houseboat.
TDC has partnered with the market leader in boating vacations, Le Boat, owner of the world’s largest fleet of luxury canal cruiser boats (available for rental in Canada and Europe). Now is the perfect time for couples and families to dream about next summer's vacation, where they will be able to unwind along the 202 kilometres of the iconic Canadian waterway and discover the pristine wilderness and many towns between Kingston and Ottawa in the comfort of their own floating home.
“Vacationers are always on the lookout for original and unique experiences, while having the opportunity to change the scenery. Travelling on a modern houseboat offers just that”, says Louise Fecteau, General Manager, TDC.
“Because most agencies within our network specialize in leisure, travel professionals will be thrilled to add this option to their portfolio. I am sure many travellers are not aware that they have access to this type of experience in Canada, and that most importantly, you don’t need any boating licence or experience to enjoy it“.
There are four categories of boat classes in Europe, depending on your budget and the number of people you whish to accommodate: Budget, Comfort, Comfort Plus and Premium. In Canada, Le Boat only offers their most Premier class of boat, the luxury Horizon Cruiser.
“Our fleet of boat are not like your idea of a “traditional houseboat”, said Lisa McLean, Le Boat’s North American Marketing Manager. "They have been designed specifically for Le Boat with the non-boater in mind and have been compared to a floating cottage or condo and resemble a private yachting experience.”
The boats come with a fully equipped kitchen, bright cabins with private bathroom and ensuite shower, roomy top deck ‘FUN DECK” with BBQ hot plate, sunshade and lot of space to lounge, relax and enjoy boating life. With over 50 years experience and a fleet of 950 boats worldwide,
LeBoat launched their first Canadian destination in 2018 and operates 37 bases in France, Ireland, Scotland, England, Italy, Belgium, the Netherlands and Germany
