Sunwing Named MSC Cruises' Tour Op Partner of Year for Third Time
Cruise February 20, 2020
Sunwing was recently announced as MSC Cruises’ Tour Operator Partner of the Year for 2019. This is the third time that Sunwing has received the award.
Ian Patterson, Country Manager Canada for MSC Cruises, congratulated the tour operator, “Since Sunwing started their cruise program in 2009, the tour operator has been a valued partner of MSC Cruises. Their convenient cruise package options from a host of gateways across Canada make it easier than ever for vacationers to set sail on board MSC Cruises. We look forward to continuing and growing our relationship with Sunwing in the years to come.”
Sunwing’s Vice President of USA and Cruises, Reg Mendes, commented on the news, “We’re excited to have once again been recognized as MSC Cruises’ Tour Operator Partner of the Year. MSC Cruises has been a part of the Sunwing cruise program since the beginning and is a long-time favourite amongst Canadian travellers with its modern architecture, convenient amenities and non-stop entertainment.”
Travellers can set sail with Sunwing on board the MSC Seaside, with departures from Toronto, Quebec City, Montreal, Ottawa and Moncton; and the MSC Meraviglia, with departures from Toronto, Quebec City and Montreal.
Sunwing guests can take their cruise budget even further with the Fantastica Experience* included in their MSC cruise package, which offers preferred stateroom locations, preferred dining times and the Easy Drink Beverage Package. Plus, groups of eight or more cruising together can take advantage of exclusive offers where the 16th adult travels free.
In addition, travel agents can earn 10X the STAR Agent Reward Points that convert into cash on all new cruise bookings made by February 26, 2020 for departures between now and March 29, 2020, on board all ships from all gateways.
All Sunwing cruise packages include round-trip flights on board Sunwing Airlines with award-winning inflight service, transfers from the pier to the airport, accommodations and all meals on board.
For more Cruise News
Comments
You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS