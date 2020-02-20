Special Sailing with Canadian Chef Umberto Menghi on Avalon Waterways
Cruise February 20, 2020
Experiencing some of the world’s best cuisine is a highlight of any European vacation. This May, you can spend a flavourful week floating down the Rhône River through the French countryside on board the sparkling Avalon Waterways Poetry II. As a bonus, you’ll be in the company of one of Canada’s favourite chefs, Umberto Menghi.
The river cruise departs May 12 from Lyon, France’s culinary capital. During the week of leisurely sailing, guests will visit much-loved towns such as Avignon and Arles, one-time home of painter Vincent van Gogh. At each port of call there will be a host of included shore excursions, from a guided hike through a Nature Reserve to a painting workshop in Arles. And lots of food-and-drink themed options too: passengers may find themselves at a cooking class in Lyon, crafting their own chocolate bar in the Valrhona Chocolate Factory, enjoying a wine-tasting in a cave, visiting an oyster farm in the Camargue or taking a guided e-bike ride through Tavel, home of rosé wine.
Certain to be a highlight will be the two cooking demonstrations hosted on board by Chef Umberto, who has opened successful restaurants in Vancouver and Whistler; written five best-selling cookbooks; and opened a cooking school in Tuscany, Italy, where he was born.
This special sailing includes all the Avalon trademarks: expansive breakfast buffets (or continental breakfast in bed); regional lunches in the main restaurant or up top in the open air Sky Lounge; and your choice of elegant four course or casual bistro dinners. Wine and beer are included with lunch and dinner.
The Poetry II, which was built in 2014, accommodates just 128 passengers and is served by 37 crew. The majority of cabins are 200 square foot Panorama Suites which feature beds that face the window wall which opens seven feet wide to let in the sights and sounds of southern France.
This special departure is regularly priced from Cdn$4,894 (including port taxes, excluding airfare). Airfare is available from every city across Canada.
DEAL ALERT! Book this special Chef Umberto cruise by March 9 and save $900 per person.
For more information including a detailed itinerary, visit avalonwaterways.ca, or call 800-268-3636. Travel agents are requested to visit www.agentlingo.ca
For more information on Italy
For more Cruise News
Comments
You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS