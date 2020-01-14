Last updated: 06:02 PM ET, Tue January 14 2020

Special Cruise Month Deals From Transat

Cruise Jim Byers January 14, 2020

Transat Cruise Month
Transat Cruise Month means great savings and perks.

Transat is making Cruise Month one to remember.

Travellers who book Transat South or Europe cruise packages will not only save $300 per couple but will also enjoy a range of exclusive and exciting privileges.

To celebrate Cruise Month, Transat’s select partners will offer passengers sensational on-board perks on bookings made before January 31, 2020, including:

On-board credit;

Premium beverage packages;

Free Wi-Fi

Shore excursion credit;

And specialty dining packages.

Additionally, couples can save $300 on new South and Europe cruise package by booking 120 days or more prior to departure, for a minimum stay of 7 nights for travel between May 1 and October 31, 2020.

And as always, travelers can count on the many benefits of Transat’s all-in-one cruise packages:

Flight protection;

Generous baggage allowance of 28 kg;

Meet-and-greet assistance upon arrival at the airport;

Europe: Flexibility to extend your stay as much as 14 days before or after your cruise at no extra cost;

And much more!

Travel agents will also earn extra during Cruise Month with 2X Bonbon or $10 per cabin.

For details on this promotion, visit transat.com or Get Connected.

