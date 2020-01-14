Special Cruise Month Deals From Transat
January 14, 2020
Transat is making Cruise Month one to remember.
Travellers who book Transat South or Europe cruise packages will not only save $300 per couple but will also enjoy a range of exclusive and exciting privileges.
To celebrate Cruise Month, Transat’s select partners will offer passengers sensational on-board perks on bookings made before January 31, 2020, including:
On-board credit;
Premium beverage packages;
Free Wi-Fi
Shore excursion credit;
And specialty dining packages.
Additionally, couples can save $300 on new South and Europe cruise package by booking 120 days or more prior to departure, for a minimum stay of 7 nights for travel between May 1 and October 31, 2020.
And as always, travelers can count on the many benefits of Transat’s all-in-one cruise packages:
Flight protection;
Generous baggage allowance of 28 kg;
Meet-and-greet assistance upon arrival at the airport;
Europe: Flexibility to extend your stay as much as 14 days before or after your cruise at no extra cost;
And much more!
Travel agents will also earn extra during Cruise Month with 2X Bonbon or $10 per cabin.
For details on this promotion, visit transat.com or Get Connected.
